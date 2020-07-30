3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s flawless makeup skills took us by awe

A flawless makeup look manages to add that extra bit of oomph to even the simplest of the attires. Here are our top favourite by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

With more than two decades in the industry, has surely managed to maintain her reputation of being a glamorous diva and there’s no denying that! From the Cannes red carpet to promoting movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil the actress surely knows how to grab eyeballs and the past is enough proof of that! While her fashion sense is always on point, her makeup skills have always proved to be a winner. I mean, with a palette like that, who wouldn’t look fabulous? Here are our top three makeup looks by Mrs Bachchan that stole our hearts:

First up we have this gorgeous desi look that made our jaws drop. While the red outfit was enough to steal the show, ARB definitely made sure that her glam was flawless and it definitely way! With a perfect base and neutral-toned makeup backed with enough contouring and definition on the eyes, this look was surely a winner!

Moving on we have this Cannes red carpet look that not only left us gasping but also everyone on the French Riviera. When you have a dress that makes you look like Cinderella, the makeup ought to be perfect too! With pokey straight hair framing her face, all she needed was a hint of colour on the eyes and mauve lips to make the look a solid one!

Deciding the top 3 looks was a difficult task but this gorgeous glam needed a special mention. When you have a dress like that, what is it that you can do to elevate it? Well, a red lip is surely the answer here. Well balanced look with a bright mouth is a recipe for winning hearts and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surely knows that!

