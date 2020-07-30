  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s flawless makeup skills took us by awe

A flawless makeup look manages to add that extra bit of oomph to even the simplest of the attires. Here are our top favourite by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
24620 reads Mumbai
3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s flawless makeup skills took us by awe3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s flawless makeup skills took us by awe3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s flawless makeup skills took us by awe
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With more than two decades in the industry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has surely managed to maintain her reputation of being a glamorous diva and there’s no denying that! From the Cannes red carpet to promoting movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil the actress surely knows how to grab eyeballs and the past is enough proof of that! While her fashion sense is always on point, her makeup skills have always proved to be a winner. I mean, with a palette like that, who wouldn’t look fabulous? Here are our top three makeup looks by Mrs Bachchan that stole our hearts:

First up we have this gorgeous desi look that made our jaws drop. While the red outfit was enough to steal the show, ARB definitely made sure that her glam was flawless and it definitely way! With a perfect base and neutral-toned makeup backed with enough contouring and definition on the eyes, this look was surely a winner! 

Moving on we have this Cannes red carpet look that not only left us gasping but also everyone on the French Riviera. When you have a dress that makes you look like Cinderella, the makeup ought to be perfect too! With pokey straight hair framing her face, all she needed was a hint of colour on the eyes and mauve lips to make the look a solid one!

Deciding the top 3 looks was a difficult task but this gorgeous glam needed a special mention. When you have a dress like that, what is it that you can do to elevate it? Well, a red lip is surely the answer here. Well balanced look with a bright mouth is a recipe for winning hearts and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surely knows that! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When an injured Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes red carpet in slippers and received backlash

Credits :getty images, instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement