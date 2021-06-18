3 Times Alia Bhatt proved that ‘less is more’ with her makeup looks

Alia Bhatt loves a natural flush of colour and you’ll hardly see her go overboard with her makeup and we have proof!

Whether she’s just stepping out for a promotional event or going to walk a red carpet, hardly ever goes overboard with her makeup looks. She loves to stay confined under the neutral palette no matter where she’s headed to. Right from lehengas to sarees to ball gowns, the Raazi actress has always proved that less is more with her makeup looks and here are our top 3 looks.

Ms Bhatt clearly swears by her love for neutral toned makeup looks and just makes sure to elevate her natural features. Brushed eyebrows frame her face well while a healthy flush of colour elevates the look. We love how the actress adds just a little bit of definition around the eyes to make a statement.

Even when it’s a festive occasion, she lets her outfit do the talking. A healthy corally glow and a hint of mascara is the only thing that frames her face. The actress kept the rest of her look simple with brushed in eyebrows and a little black bindi that elevated her look.

Truly proving that less is more, we love how Alia added colour to her eyelids with a shade that is just a few tones darker than her natural colour. Again, sticking to her flawless base and a neutral shade lipstick, the actress completed her look.

What are your thoughts about her makeup game? Do you think she should take things OTT sometimes? Let us know in the comments section below.

