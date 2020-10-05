3 Times Anushka Sharma showed off her glowing skin in dewy makeup looks and left us in awe

Neutral makeup looks are all the rage right now and Anushka Sharma surely knows how to do it right!

We’ve all looked up to our favourite leading ladies for inspiration, no matter what the idea. From makeup to outfits and everything in between, they are always on top of their fashion game and there’s no denying that! While makeup has been a great supporter to their love for fashionable outfits, it’s always fun to let your natural glow have its moment every once in a while and surely gets that! From red carpet events to industry parties, she is often making the most of her glow by ditching the heavy and cakey foundations for a more natural finish. Here are three of our favourite makeup looks by the diva

Anushka Sharma loves her whites and there’s no denying that! The actress made the most of her white sequinned number with just a hint of colour on her cheeks. I mean, what better way to add colour than to make the most of your blush? With just a little definition around teh eyes and by skipping the foundation, Sharma surely stole the show!

Kohl has always been that classic makeup product in every Indian woman’s wardrobe. While it literally matches every outfit and manages to look good on everyone who wears it, Anushka made the most of this makeup product and let it have its moment. A surprising twist to the natural makeup and red carpet glam, she skipped her heavy base and chose for kohl-clad eyes for the evening. With a neutral-toned lipstick, the look is surely a winner!

Lastly, in one of our favourite looks by the diva, she kept things neutral and only used makeup to amp up her natural features. With soft shades of brown to contour the face and add definition to the eyes, she styled the look with her straight mane and we are definitely in awe!

What are your thoughts about it?

