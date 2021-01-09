3 Times Deepika Padukone made a statement with her EDGY and colourful makeup looks

Deepika Padukone has always been the one to experiment with makeup. Here are the top 3 times, she chose to make a statement with coloured eyes!

Makeup has always been an important part of dressing up. While keeping things minimal is the new cool, you cannot deny how gorgeous a full face of glam looks. Red carpets and higher scale events are the only places that celebs try and experiment with makeup. Deepika Padukone is one of the very few people who experiment with makeup and her past looks have been enough proof of it.

Colour apart from on the lips is a tricky thing to pull off but the Mastani of Bollywood has definitely managed to pull it off on multiple occasions and here are our top three favourites!

Green is a difficult shade to pull off even when it comes to clothes but Ms Padukone surely had a different thing on her agenda. She not only slayed in a green gown on the Cannes red carpet but also stole the show with the dramatic eyeshadow. Truly an experimentative choice that worked in her favour!

Talking about experiments, the actress has done a lot of them but when it comes to some of the biggest red carpet events, she makes sure to bring her A-game. The actress who walked the MET Gala red carpet in a pink Zac Posen number contrasted her outfit with her bright purple eyeshadow. The dramatic shadow was then complemented with an OTT hairdo that took things to a whole new level.

Lastly, moving away from all dramatic looks, this subtle eyeliner moment still stands to be our favourite. The actress picked out a white and blue striped pantsuit but styled it with a pastel pink eyeliner that stole the show. This is a subtle way to add glamour to your outfits without going all out!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Times Kiara Advani stole our hearts with her gorgeous desi ensembles and left us in awe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×