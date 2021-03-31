3 Times Katrina Kaif sported hairstyles that are PERFECT to pull off in summer

In this sweltering heat, all we want is some way to stay cool without compromising on our style. Here are three simple hairstyles Katrina swears by to keep it stylish and still look pretty!

One of the leading actresses today who has proved that she can not only act and dance but always look stylish no matter what the occasion, is . The Bharat actress manages to ace every look from sarees and salwar suits to dresses and gowns, the diva manages to ace every look.

When Katrina sports something it is bound to go viral. Mostly seen with her hair left loose and styled into messy waves or in a poker-straight manner. Occasionally, the diva manages to experiment with her locks and we're crushing hard on her summer hairstyles.

A fan of ponytails, the diva has rocked the ultra-high ponytail multiple times. To get this look, all you need to do is gather your hair and pull it up - as high as it goes and secure it with a scrunchie. Take a small section of your hair from the bottom area of your ponytail and wrap it around your scrunchie. Take a flat iron and run it through your strands to get the sleek look like Katrina.

If you're a free spirit and high and sleek ponytails aren't your jam, Kat's second look has you covered. For a more girl-next-door vibe, pull your hair up into a ponytail and secure it with a scrunchie. Let a few strands fall free in the front of your face. Take a curling tong and run it through the sections of your ponytail to create a messy curly look.

Ponytails still aren't doing the trick in keeping you cool? When all else fails, throw your hair up into a messy bun! On a hot summer day, you don't want your hair all over your neck adding to the heat! If you're heading out, pull out a few strands from the front and run a curler through them for the perfect messy face-framing waves, for an effortless look.

Which of the three hairstyles of Katrina Kaif if are you going to try out? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut is the QUEEN of silk sarees: 6 Times she showed us how to rock the traditional drape in style

Credits :katrina kaif instagram

Share your comment ×