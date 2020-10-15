3 Times Kiara Advani’s neutral glam game stole the show and left us in awe

Kiara Advani’s makeup game is on point and we have enough proof! Check it out

Celebrities to literally everyone else in the world when we get ready to step out, makeup becomes an important part to look your best. From weddings to festivals and even red carpet events, you’ll always find your favourite celebrities looking their best selves in some of the most stunning outfits. Being a celebrity comes with an added bonus to look their best and bring something new to the table, always, even when it comes to makeup. A celebrity who is making sure of doing this right is Kiara Advani. The actress surely knows how to rock a perfect glam and is often making the most of it at celebrity events.

Here are our top three favourite looks by the diva:

Neutral makeup looks have been all the rage lately and when it comes to the Kabir Singh actress, she surely knows her way around a stunning look. Even while styling her bright, neon coloured outfit, the actress looked her best. Perfectly contoured face backed with a flawless base and loads of blush. She further added definition to her eyes with a brown eye shadow layered with a shimmery shadow, topped off with mascara and filled-in brows. Truly a look that can go from casual to glam with minimum effort!

Next on our list is this gorgeous glam that stole the show on the red carpet. She made quite the statement with yet again, her neutral makeup look. Adding to her brown shades, she added a touch of black around her eyes to make a soft smokey eye. A hint of kohl, contoured cheeks and glossy lips completed her look. As an added bonus, she filled in her brows but, we wish she kept things softer in that department.

We saved the best for last and this matte glam truly deserves our attention. She took the soft smokey eyes to a whole new level as she kept the rest of the base and contour to a minimum. She then lined her lips with a nude shade while highlighting hr face at all the right high-points!

Which of the three looks is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

