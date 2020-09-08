3 Times Tara Sutaria made our jaws drop with her glam game

Tara Sutaria is always making a bang with her makeup looks and we have enough proof! Check it out

Glam has always been a major part in every leading ladies’ life and there’s no denying that! No matter what the occasion, the actresses are always making the most of their beauty game. From red carpets to industry parties and weddings, they are always making a statement with their glam and we are in awe! From trendy shadow colours to flawless base and brows on fleek, you can always count on Bollywood actresses to look their best no matter what.

The latest addition to Bollywood, Tara Sutaria is always making the most of her gorgeous looks and enhancing her beauty with her makeup skills. Today, we’re here to list down 3 of our top favourites!

First up, we have this extremely stunning smokey eye look that not only stole the show but also stole all our hearts! She chose to glam up for her sequined number and boy did she make heads turn! Adding to it, she let her glam do all the talking and styled it with a voluminous mane!

Our favourites list is incomplete without this neutral look. The actress who is always glowing kept things dewy and glowy with her bronzed base and perfect contour. The actress then added a hint of colour to her cheeks and a matching tint on her lip!

If you’re looking for makeup inspiration that you can recreate at home, Tara’s red carpet makeup look is just for you. With a base of brown eye shadow topped with a classic winged eyeliner, she looked every bit stunning. To let her eyes do all the talking, the actress kept things neutral and opted for nude lips and cheeky glow.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

