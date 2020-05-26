3 Versatile makeup looks you need to master while in quarantine

Don’t have great makeup skills? Master these three makeup looks and it will literally go with any and every attire. Check it out

Let’s just say we always waste too much time in selecting what we want to wear that we often do not pay too much attention on our makeup. This could also be the case for people who aren’t great with their makeup skills. So, considering all our problems, we’ve come up with a solution. The following three makeup looks go with almost any every attire - from a desi wedding attire to a gorgeous party ensemble. All you need to do is utilise all the free time during the quarantine to brush up on your makeup skills.

1. Smudged kajal smokey eye

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go-to and almost every other celebrity’s hack, the smudged kajal smokey eye is perfect for days when you need that extra touch of glam without wasting too much time. The name says it all - all you need to do is smudge your kajal.

- Start by doing your base like you usually do.

-Apply your kajal on the upper lash line. Do not try to make it perfect, any haphazard manner would work.

- Then, take a brush to gently blend it all.

- Use the excess product on your brush to apply the pigment on your lower lashline and voila your eye look is done!

You can wear this look to a wedding or even a Saturday night party. It’s versatile and super easy to create. The best part about this look is the fact that you can make it darker or lighter depending upon your liking.

2. Blushed glow

The best part about a gorgeous no-makeup makeup look is the fact that it looks effortless and highlights the features you want to shine. Alia seems to be a great advocate of this look and we are often surprised with how gorgeously she’s able to pull it off. It is also my personal favourite and go-to for most events.

- Start by using a technique called Foundation Mapping. All you need to do it apply foundation and concealer on areas you think it is necessary. I personally do not apply a full coverage foundation because I like my natural glow to have all the attention and covering up all the pores with makeup does not seem appealing.

- Next, shape your brows and fill them in. Shaping your brows frames your face and it is an important step when you aren’t opting to go for a full face of makeup.

- Now, the next step includes shaping your eye and giving it a bit of definition. Start by taking your bronzer and highlighting your upper eye with just a dab of it.

- Add loads of mascara as it will frame your eye and make it pop.

- The next step includes using tones of blush on your cheeks. I usually like to dab the excess product left on the brush over my nose and chin to give an overall glow.

- Lastly, complete your look with a natural lip tint and highlighter and you’ll be good to go.

3. Winged eyeliner

We know not all of us are great at doing a winged eyeliner (including myself here). It is literally the best and easiest way to look glam. Top it off with a red lip and we’d be good to go. From the office to a wedding, a winged liner goes a long way which is why it is called a ‘classic’. This is the right time to master all your winged eyeliner skills. Just top it off with a red lip and you’d be good to go!

