3 Ways to deep clean your pores at home with ingredients from your kitchen 

Updated: August 23, 2020 04:18 pm
Fresh and clean skin is something we all desire. And to attain this, washing the face with water or even just a cleaner isn't enough to unclog the pores that are usually filled with dirt, grime and dust. This gunk can cause severe skin issues like acne and even lead to breakouts if not regularly cleaned well. To get rid of all the gunk, the pores require a deep cleanse. Thankfully, to get this done, you don't need to leave the comfort of your home. 
Take a look at how you can deep cleanse your pores at home apart from steaming. 

Baking Soda 
Mix two spoons of baking soda in two spoons of water. 
Apply this all over your face and leave it on for around 10 minutes. 
Wash it off and pat dry. 
Don't forget to moisturise your skin!

Parsley 
Soak a small amount of parsley in water. 
Dip a washcloth in this water and apply it directly on your face for 15 minutes. 

For an alternative method, 
Chop the soaked parsley and mix it with one spoon honey and lemon. 
Apply this on your face for around 15 minutes before rinsing off. 

Lemon 
Mix one spoon of honey with a spoon of lemon juice. 
Mix this well and apply it on your face for around 10 minutes in the night. 
Wipe off with a warm washcloth or cotton or just wash your face with lukewarm water. 
Moisturise your skin once dry. 

How do you degunk your clogged pores? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :Getty images

