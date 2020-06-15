3 Weird yet effective ways to get rid of a pimple in under 3 minutes

Need to get rid of a budding zit asap? Check out three simple and quick ways to get rid of it in a hassle free manner.

Does your search history only have links about how to get rid of pimples fast? Do you often rely on toothpaste to do the trick (but always end up cursing it for failing miserably)?

You might have had to learn the hard way that there is no hack to get rid of pimples overnight. The more you try to get rid of it, the more aggravated the pimple gets. Thankfully though, there are mysterious things that help in shrinking pimples that have little to no explanation behind them. Read on to find out what actually helps in shrinking pimples fast.

Cold compress with green tea

Once cooled, a bag of green tea is known to soothe the aggravated pimple and even shrink it down as much as possible. When the cold bag is applied on the skin, it is known to cause blood vessels to constrict that in turn helps in reducing the swelling.

First place the bag in hot water. After 5 minutes, place it in the freezer for 10 minutes and then keep it on your pimple till it reduces.

Diluted tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is known to cure pimples and get rid of them completely. But applying it in concentrated form may irritate the skin. Instead, dilute it with 1 part tea tree oil and 3 parts any oil of your choice. Applying this on your pimple will be sure to soothe it and deflate it.

Spot treatment

Two over-the-counter ingredients benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid are known to reduce pimples fast. They dry out the pimple quickly. To apply it on your pimples, do it with a clean cotton swab.

How do you manage your pimples? Let us know in the comment section below.

