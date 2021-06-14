4 Banana DIY Masks: Hit the care button for dry skin and frizzy hair

Is there anything that Bananas can’t fix for your skin and hair? Probably nothing. Make these the best salve yet.

It’s time to go bonkers over bananas if you haven’t yet for your skin and hair. Do you hate consuming bananas? Make a puree, slap it on your skin and hair. Love the fruit? Take a bite or two and repeat the former masking tip. A powerhouse of vitamins, potassium, antioxidants, and fiber, this fruit is popular in the beauty industry for it's a great choice for moisturising the skin, fading pigmentation, treating dandruff, and combating frizz. Bananas are the OGs that care for your skin and hair starting from its peels.

Before you discard them, simply rub the off-white side of the peel on your skin and see the magic for yourself. It does not work overnight. Use it often for good results. They play the role of a natural anti-aging hero that helps to prevent wrinkles and leave you with younger-looking skin. Make these DIYs at home and use them twice a week to understand what makes them a reliable fruit.

For dry skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp banana puree

1/2 tbsp honey

1/2 ground oats

Procedure:

Use a ripe banana to make the puree and blend all the ingredients. Gently massage in circular motions to exfoliate your skin. This will help remove dirt and dead skin. Wash it off with lukewarm water and follow it up with a moisturiser.

For acne-prone skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp banana puree

1/2 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Procedure:

When you blend them and smear the paste on your face, it helps to hydrate and prevent the bacteria from wreaking havoc on your skin in the form of breakouts. Rinse it off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water and seal extra hydration with a moisturiser.

For dandruff-prone scalp

Ingredients:

3 tbsp banana puree

1 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 tbsp neem paste

Procedure:

Mix all the ingredients and work it on your scalp only. This mask is infused with ingredients that help to keep dandruff in check and relieve your scalp from the itch. Cleanse it off after 20 minutes with cold water and shampoo well.

For frizzy hair

Ingredients:

3 tbsp banana puree

1 tbsp avocado pulp

1 tbsp olive oil

Procedure:

Combine all the ingredients and slather the hair mask on your hair. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water and use shampoo.

Note: Tweak the quantity as per your hair length.

Have you used bananas in your skincare and haircare routine? Let us know in the comments below.

