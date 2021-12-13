4 BIGGEST skincare mistakes you're making during winter and what you can do to pamper your skin this season

Come winter and we're all set for a steaming hot cuppa with our fuzzy socks and slippers. Laying under the blanket, bingeing on warm milk and cookies and not dealing with sweat does sound lovely. At the same time, we often neglect one of the most important things in winter. Flaking of skin, dryness and brittle nails are common during the cooler months. This only means that we ought to care more for our skin. Here are some common mistakes we make with our skin according to experts, and how to combat it well.

As seasons change, so does our routine. The cold air tends to take a toll on skin and Dr Ajay Rana believes that skipping out on sunscreen might just be the biggest mistake you're making. "The temperature in winters is very low outside, but that doesn’t stop the sun’s harmful rays from causing damage to the skin. We usually think of using SPF in summer, it’s a common thing to forget about it during the winter. Harmful UV rays are creeping in through the clouds, so always use sunscreen with at least SPF 15 to keep the skin from any additional damage," the dermatologist recommends. He also insists on switching to gentle and fragrance-free cleansers this season as "The wrong soap can worsen itchy, dry skin. Regular soaps contain irritating ingredients and fragrances," Dr Rana adds.

In agreement, Dr Geetika Mittal, a celebrity dermatologist adds, "Many people stick to their summer skincare regimen during the winter, whereas the change in temperature and air pressure requires a shift in your cleansing routine. Don’t over-wash the skin and switch to a more moisturising cleanser during winter or use a gentle cleanser. A creamy foam face wash will nourish skin and gently exfoliate dry skin in winter." Flaky, dry and cracked skin is also an adverse effect of winter. The sandwich method of hydration is what Dr Mittal recommends one opt for this season. "It refers to the layering of skincare products in a way that hydration gets locked in. Apply a serum on damp skin and then layer it with a moisturiser. This method allows the water to get trapped for longer, which allows for more hydrated and supple skin," she shares.

Hot showers have been a no-no for the longest time no matter what the season is as it strips the skin of every ounce of moisture. While you might think that using warm water and a simple cleaner is enough, Fumi Manabe from DHC asserts the importance of exfoliation even during winters. "Not exfoliating results in dull, dry skin," she says since the top layer of the skin doesn't allow the serums and creams to penetrate completely and do their jobs. And while exfoliating once a week is a good idea, Manabe also believes in the importance of oil and cream cleansers and packing in the hydration with moisturisers immediately after washing your face.

And while exfoliation is essential, Janvi Kapadia of Quench Botanics fears that some might be over-exfoliating their skin this season. "Exfoliation helps to eliminate dull, dead and dry skin. However, the frequency of exfoliation should be lesser in the winter so that you don’t strip your skin of its natural moisture. Over-exfoliation can lead to dry and flaky skin," she says. A suggestion she gives us is, "Instead of using deep cleansing scrubs, consider using a light peeling gel or peel pads." And a simple way to combat dry and flaky skin, a common occurrence during this season, is to, "Consider incorporating a serum with hyaluronic acid in your winter skincare routine. Hyaluronic acid is known for its moisture retention properties, it delivers hydration deep into the skin, keeping it plump and supple," she signs off.

ALSO READ: 6 Fashion and Beauty trends that will RULE 2022 according to Pinterest revealed