4 DIY face masks that you can keep overnight for healthy and glowing skin

These homemade overnight face masks will retain your skin’s lost glow and make it healthier.

The unending zoom meetings and spending hours in front of the laptop screen can really take a toll on your skin. I mean, we all have lost our well-deserved beauty sleep and salon visits that keep us going. But what if we told you that you can attain the same salon-like glow at home using only natural ingredients? Yes, you heard it right! These DIY overnight face masks will not only give you an amazing and natural-looking glow, but will also help you save big bucks that you spend on the salon and store-bought products. Apply these face masks right before you go to bed and wake up with soft and supple skin. So, let's take a look at these easy, effective and natural overnight face masks.

1. Turmeric And Milk Face Mask For Detanning

Raw milk is extremely good for removing tan and dark spots. It also makes for a great cleansing agent. It effortlessly treats any damage caused on your skin by the sun and helps in getting an even skin tone. On the other hand, turmeric has always been famous for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties and is also well known for helping with skin brightening.

Directions:

Mix 4 tablespoons of turmeric powder with 5-6 tablespoons of raw milk in a bowl. It should look like a runny paste. Apply the paste all over your face and neck using your fingers. Leave it on overnight. Wash your face with cold water in the morning. Repeat this process 3-4 times a week for best results.

2. Egg White Face Mask For Anti-Aging

If you are looking for soft, supple and nourished skin then this mask will be your knight in shining armour! Egg white is extremely rich in vitamin A, which is known to tighten the skin, close the pores and fight anti-aging issues. It will give your brighter, firmer and younger-looking skin.

Directions:

Take one egg white in a bowl and apply it evenly to your face. Let it dry for about 15 minutes before you wash it off. You can also choose to keep it overnight if you are comfortable but since it has an overpowering smell, you can also wash it off before you go to bed. Use this mask 2-3 times a week for best results.

3. Oats And Honey Face Mask For Dry Skin

Oats contain compounds which act as natural cleansers. They soak up the excess oil and help reduce acne. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that treat dry skin and removes dead skin cells. Honey is a great moisturiser and deeply hydrates dry and flaky skin.

Directions:

Mix 1 tablespoon of oats and 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl. Leave the mixture aside for 5 minutes in order to soften the oats. Once, the oats are soft, mash them and mix the mixture well. Apply it evenly on your face and keep it overnight. Wash it with cold water in the morning. This mask can get a little messy and hence, you may also rinse it before you sleep. It will moisturise your skin and repair any damage caused to it by the skin. Use this mask 2-3 times a week for best results.

4. Tomato Face Mask For Acne-Prone Skin

Tomato works extremely well as an astringent and is best for acne-prone skin. It revitalises the skin and helps regain the lost glow and reduces dullness. It is also an excellent remedy to cure sunburn as it provides the skin with a cooling and soothing effect.

Directions:

Cut a medium-sized tomato in two halves. Take 2 tablespoons of raw milk in a bowl and dip the tomato into the milk bowl. Apply it all over your face and let the layer dry. Once it has dried, apply a second layer. You can also blend the tomato with the raw milk and apply the paste to your face. Leave it on overnight and rinse it off with cold water in the morning. Repeat this process 2-3 times a week for best results.

