4 DIY recipes with a Rosy Ritual for youthful and hydrated skin

It’s time for your skin to revel in the many joys of the “in full bloom” phase.

Roses are often symbolic of everything pure and nice. From delivering a regal experience when at the sauna to adding charm at the banquet halls and brightening your garden view, it has been a star flower always. What’s not to miss out on are its clout over the beauty industry from owing its anti-inflammatory to antioxidant-rich benefits that can aid in fighting signs of aging to enhancing skin texture and improving the health of your scalp. One of the most preferred choices of using roses as a skincare ingredient would be in the form of petal powder.

We’ve jotted down a few DIY recipes that will help you to indulge in a soothing bliss. Time to get some roses from your garden and experience the many secrets that lie behind its beauty.

Body scrub

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of rose petal powder

3 tbsp brown sugar powder

2 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp olive oil

Procedure:

1. Blend all the ingredients in a mini bowl and scrub the mixture onto your skin.

2. Wash it off with lukewarm water.

For dehydrated skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rose petal powder

1 tbsp carrot juice

1/2 tbsp honey

Procedure:

1. Make a creamy paste with the above mentioned ingredients.

2. Apply the paste and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. Rinse it with cool water.

Anti-acne mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rose petal powder

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients and apply the paste to your face.

2. Cleanse it off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water.

For chapped lips

Ingredients:

2 tbsp powdered brown sugar

1 vitamin E capsule

1 tbsp sweet almond oil

1 tbsp rose petal powder

Procedure:

1. Make a smooth paste and scrub it on your lips to remove dead skin.

2. Cleanse it with cold water and apply lip balm.

