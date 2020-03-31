4 DIY remedies to REMOVE a patchy tan while at home during the lockdown

What better time to achieve that even skin tone you’ve been dreaming about? Find out all the easy ways to do so

No matter how much we take care of our skin, most of us have patchy tan lines be it at the end of your sleeve, your forehead or nose. Now, de-tanning is not always possible when you are travelling to work and under the sun all the time. Considering that you have barely anything to do during the lockdown and have no scope of getting tanned again, here are a few ways to get rid of all that patchy (almost fading) tan that you already have.

Lemon & Honey

Lemon is the best ingredient to get rid of tan. The acidity in lemon juice can work as a natural bleaching agent and reduces any discolouration. While the acidity in the lemon can be harmful to the skin when mixed with the naturally moisturising, honey it worked wonders. Honey is a natural humectant as it does not leave the skin dry after using lemon.

HOW TO: Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with two tablespoons of honey and massage it on your skin. Leave it on for about 5 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Coffee, Sugar & Coconut oil

Well our love for coffee goes beyond it only being a beverage. So, to give that caffeine boost to your skin as well all you need is coffee, sugar and coconut oil. The caffeine in coffee improves blood circulation while the coffee grounds and sugar help exfoliate the skin to remove tan. Coconut oil, on the other hand, works as a lubricant while also moisturising the skin.

HOW TO: Just mix 1 teaspoon of coffee and sugar in a bowl. Now, add coconut oil to make a thick paste. Now apply the paste on the skin and gently massage around. Once done, wash it off with water. The oiliness of coconut oil will stay for long and we think that’s the best way to keep the skin moisturised. So, do not use soap!

Besan, Turmeric & Aloe Vera

Nothing works better than ‘ghar ke nuske’. Besan aka gram flour is our favourite and has been known to treat acne, remove tan, exfoliate and the list goes on. Turmeric, on the other hand, has anti-inflammatory properties that deal with a plethora of skin problems. So, while at it, the goodness of Aloe Vera just adds more to the drill.

HOW TO: In a bowl mix 2 tablespoons of besan with half a teaspoon of turmeric. Mix it together with aloe vera to form a thick paste. Apply it on the skin and let it dry. Once done, slowly rub and peel off the mask by gently massaging it. If you think that the pack has become too dry, you can splash in some rose water!

Potato, Multani Mitti & Rose Water

We know you’re thinking - ‘who uses a potato to de-tan?’. Well, potato is known as one of the fastest and most effective ways to de-tan. Adding to it, Multani Mitti aka fuller’s earth can even your skin tone while making it bright. Rosewater is a great natural toner to lock all the goodness in.

HOW TO: Blitz a potato in a mixer. Take the thick paste in a thin cloth and squeeze out the juice into a bowl. Now, mix the Multani mitti and rose water to create a paste. Apply it to your skin and leave it on until it dries. Rinse off with cold water.

We are now off to remove that pesky tan!

What is it that you do to get rid of uneven tan? Let us know in the comments section below.

