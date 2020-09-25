  1. Home
4 EASY hacks to get bigger lips and a fuller pout with minimal makeup products

Fuller-looking lips are all the rage right now with Kylie Jenner and Priyanka chopra advocating for it. Here's how to perfect the look with just four simple tricks. 
15264 reads Mumbai
Tips to get a fuller pout
Some of the biggest beauty icons like Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have one thing in common - big lips and a full pout. The bee-stung look has made its way back into every celebrity's beauty routine which is all about lining your lips perfectly while also mastering the art of contouring. Seems too complicated for you? Fret not! We're here to make it simple with easy steps. 

Conceal lips 
Layer your lips with either foundation or concealer so that when you highlight the lip-line, you can give it a fuller effect. Use a foundation or concealer with built-in moisturiser for a more supple look. 

Overline lips 
Pick out a lip liner that matches the original shade of your lips. Ensure it is sharp enough but not too sharp that it will poke you at the same time. Use this to line your lips along your natural lip line. While lining your cupid's bow, ensure you go a little above your natural lip line to give a fuller look. 
Then, use a cotton bud to blend this out for a soft effect. 

Choose your shade of lipstick 
Cover your lips with your favourite shade of lipstick. Ensure you smoothen out the lines you drew with the lip liner with the lipstick but remember not to go outside of the line you have drawn. Using a matte colour will ensure it stays on for a longer time. 

Finish off with gloss 
Add a dab of lip gloss to the centre of your lips to attract light to the spot. The sheen right in the middle of your lips will instantly make them look fuller and enhance your lips shape further. 

Voila! You have mastered the art of that insta-worthy pout with just these basic steps! 

getty images

