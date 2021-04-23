4 Korean home remedies for bright and clear skin

Get the glass-like Korean skin with these skincare remedies that you can follow at home.

Koreans are known for their flawless and clear skin and any skincare enthusiast would be aware about the great contributions of the Korean beauty industry. Koreans have brought in the trend of glass skin. And if you are new to this and don’t know what that means that you are in the right place. Glass skin is a skincare trend in which the face is so bright and clear that it almost appears to be luminescent and reflective, like glass. Although this is obviously an exaggeration, in reality it simply means a skincare routine that promotes clear, blemish-free and glowing skin. Korean beauty is known for the home remedies that have been followed for decades. Add these home remedies to your routine and you are bound to see an improvement in your skin quality in a matter of a few months.

1. Lemon and Strawberry Face Mask

Lemon is an antioxidant that naturally contains vitamin C and is known to help reduce skin damage and premature aging. Whereas strawberry is a strong astringent, anti-inflammatory, and it has antioxidant properties that treat acne, protect your skin from UV rays, and helps get rid of dead skin cells.

Directions:

Mix 2 drops of lemon juice with 5-6 strawberries mashed to a pulp, along with 2 tablespoons of fresh yogurt. Gently apply the mask to your face and neck and let it sit for 30 minutes before washing it off with warm water. Your skin will feel rejuvenated and fresh right after. Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

2. Rice Flour and Aloe Vera Face Mask

Rice flour acts as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agent that functions to prevent skin aging, reduces UV damage and promotes skin lightening. It is also a natural exfoliator. We are all well aware about the many benefits of aloe vera on our skin. It moisturises the skin, reduces acne and lightens blemishes among the various other benefits.

Directions

Mix 3 tablespoons of finely ground rice flour with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera pulp along with cold water in proportion to form a thin liquid. Apply this mixture over the face and neck. Leave it on for an hour till it is completely dry, and then wash it off with cold water. It will instantly soothe and revitalise your skin. Use this mask at least once a week for best results.

3. Fermented Rice Water Face Mist

Rice is not only a food staple for the Asians. In China and Korea, fermented rice is a key ingredient in a lot of their skin care regimes. Rice water is known for helping improve skin damage from the sun, it also increases the collagen in the skin, which keeps the skin supple and helps prevent wrinkling.

Directions:

Boil rice, strain and collect the water. Allow it to cool and store it in a spray container. You can also eliminate the boiling process by simply soaking the rice in water overnight and collecting the water the next morning. Allow it to ferment for 2-3 days and then use the fermented rice water as a face mist in the morning after your shower and right before you go to bed.

4. Green Tea Facial Rinse

Green tea is mainly known for protecting against skin cancer. It also fights premature aging, treats acne and moisturises the skin. Green tea contains polyphenols and six different types of catechins that are highly potent and work super effectively on treating a lot of skin conditions.

Directions:

Fill a quarter of a cup with water and then brew it to make green tea. Allow it to cool down completely and use it as a final rinse for your face after every wash. It will detoxify your skin after every rinse and will help you get rid of blemishes and breakouts completely in no time. Use it twice a day for best results.

