4 Masks that work hard to treat skin woes while you sit back and relax

Make note of the DIYs made with ingredients that pack a punch as it caters to the many demands of your skin.

Masking up once a week and ticking it off from your checklist isn’t enough if you haven’t picked the right face mask for your skin type. Get yourself schooled about the ingredients that make the cut for your skin type. If your skin is dehydrated, it’s obvious your interest should lie in moisturising ingredients like sweet shea butter and hyaluronic acid for instance. Tea tree oil and yogurt work best for acne-prone skin. Vitamin C is a great fit for dull and pigmented skin. Aloe vera and turmeric are the go-to for oil skin.

While the options are in abundance, make every mask sitting a worthwhile experience for your skin. The trick doesn’t lie in applying 201 face masks but rather a few masks that feed the right nutrition for your skin. Try these targeted DIYs at home that are easy to make and effective in pampering your skin right.

For dry skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sweet almond oil/coconut oil

1 tsp ground oats

1 tsp organic honey

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and apply the smooth paste to your face.

2. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash it off with tepid water.

For acne-prone skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp Multani mitti

A pinch of turmeric

Procedure:

1. Blend all the ingredients and turn them into a paste.

2. Apply this acne-fighting face mask and leave it for 20 minutes.

3. Cleanse it off with tepid water and pat dry.

4. Bonus tip: You can also do spot therapy with diluted apple cider vinegar. Dip your cleansed fingers and apply it to your acne.

For dull skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp tomato juice

1 tsp natural honey

Procedure:

1. Make a paste by stirring all the ingredients together.

2. Apply it on a cleansed face and let it stay for 20 minutes.

3. Rinse it off after 20 minutes and follow it up with a moisturiser.

For oily skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp neem paste

1 tsp cucumber juice

Procedure:

1. Mix all the ingredients and drench your skin with the paste.

2. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and cleanse your skin with tepid water.

Do you use chemical-free face masks? Let us know in the comments below.

