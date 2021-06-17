4 Oils that will make your hair monsoon ready and nourish it right for the season

Saumya Ahuja, Co-Founder, Mikami India shares a list of oils you can use to keep your mane monsoon ready. Check it out

The atmosphere created with the onset of the monsoons draws out the childlike wonder and the wallflower nature that resides in all of us. The damp smell of the rain, the sight of dancing trees and the sound of the raindrops reaching the ground with full gusto is so mesmerizing. Usually, the sombre rainy aesthetic motivates us to crawl further into bed and just relax all day and not really focus on any regimens. While the monsoon is regarded for its beauty and captivating nature, the season brings along a ton of hair problems. The puffing up of hair caused due to humidity leads to extreme frizziness and dryness. The 24*7 hustling schedules do not allow us the time to mindfully take the right decisions for our tresses and shower it with the required nourishment. It is dermatologically proven that the monsoon increases 30% of hair fall in adults— sounds terrifying, doesn't it? Well, that’s not it! Monsoon particularly causes itchy scalps, dandruff, dryness, and acidic damage to your hair.

So is it really possible to tame your frizzy hair and avoid any damage? The answer is Absolutely! Here’s when the good old oiling treatments enter the picture. Below we have curated a list of oils for you to navigate the perfect one to keep your hair all nourished and equipped for the monsoon.

Coconut Oil

Although undervalued by many, the advantages of coconut oil remain unparalleled. Case in point: Coconut oil helps stimulate improved blood flow to your scalp. The oil is enriched with antioxidants, antifungal or antibacterial qualities and other nutrients that are indispensable for your scalp's health. The abundance of vitamins A and E in coconut oil helps combat frizz during monsoon. When applied overnight the oils aids to promote hair follicles and enhance the total hair volume.

Bhringraj Oil and Onion Seeds Oil

Hair thinning and balding is a relic of the past with the goodness of oils like Onion seeds & Bhringraj. The Onion seeds rejuvenate hair follicles in order to avoid dilution of the hair. Bhringraj is recognized for nurturing your skin to stimulate hair development. Hair fall is one of the most concerning issues for most individuals in the monsoon but with these ingredients, you can surely bid adieu to hair fall.

Aloe Vera & Neem Oil

Living with dandruff can be a real big bummer. It is super easy to spot yet too difficult to get rid of. The soothing properties of aloe vera and antibacterial action of neem can act as a great combo in protecting the scalp against dandruff. Applying these oils prevents the moist air particles from getting to your scalp that ultimately helps curb dandruff, leaving your scalp squeaky clean.

Moroccan Oil & Bhui Amla Oil

Scalp nourishment is one of the most crucial steps toward keeping your scalp and hair healthy. Bhui Amla is regarded for its anti-inflammatory properties that help replenish the hair nutrients, on the other hand, Moroccan Oil has an inherent moisturizing property that promotes and retains nourishment. A healthy nutrient-rich scalp is unlikely to bear any fungus in the monsoon, keeping your hair fully nourished for the monsoon.

The aforementioned oil treatments are a definite way to make you sail through the rain. Another smart tip for hair care in monsoon is to avoid over-styling them and cut down on chemically-driven products instead opt for non-toxic organic haircare. Additionally, a healthy protein-rich diet goes a long way in keeping your tresses looking their best. So, with these tips in hand, gear up to give this monsoon season a bright and shiny welcome.

Also Read: Vitamin E is a God sent ingredient for skin care and here are 4 reasons you should try it

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×