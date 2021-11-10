4 Steps to make your makeup mask proof and transfer resistant

Have you ever had that awkward moment when you give someone a hug only to leave makeup on their shirt hoping they won’t notice? Or, you take your mask off to find all your makeup on your mask, making the time you spent perfecting your look a waste. We’ve all been there, but it ends now. Here’s how you can get a transfer-free finish every time.

1. Start with a primer

Make sure that your base is strong in order to have transfer-proof makeup. Not only will the right primer nourish the skin and blur imperfections, it’ll also help extend the life of your makeup. A good primer will give your makeup something to stick to and create a barrier between the skin and makeup. Let the primer set for a couple of minutes before applying your makeup.

2. Use a long-lasting foundation stick

As much as dewy makeup looks are in trend right now, stick foundations last much longer than dewy, liquid formulas. Instead of piling it on, apply it in thin layers. Too much product will not only make your face look cakey, but will also cause more transfer. If you are using a liquid foundation, just add the foundation to your brush, then spritz some setting spray on, and work the mixture into your skin quickly.

3. Set with a powder

A translucent setting powder will create another barrier between your makeup and your mask or anything else that gets in the way. Plus, it will smooth and perfect the complexion for an airbrushed finish without disrupting the makeup underneath.

4. Lock with a setting spray

Finally, lock in your look with a lightweight setting spray. That’s right, a setting powder alone isn’t enough, but together, a setting powder and setting spray duo can work wonders to avoid any melting, fading, settling into fine lines, or transferring. This last and final step creates a strong but flexible, breathable film across the skin to keep makeup in place for hours on end.

