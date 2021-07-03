4 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show with colourful neon eye makeup

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has left no stones unturned when it comes to experimenting with bright and quirky eye makeup. Here are 4 times she rocked neon shades on her eyes.

Celebs try all that they can to stand out from the crowd. Apart from dramatic outfits, flawless makeup and eye-grabbing accessories, they take care of minute details like nails, brows and bright eyeshadows to complete the look with outstanding perfection. Jonas is known for her experimental eye make which complements her daring outfits. While nude eyeshadow palettes and smokey eye makeup are the go-to usuals for most ladies, here is the global icon showing us how to make things more fun and colourful with neon-hued eyeshadow palettes and vibrant eyeliners.

For the Hammer Museum 15th Annual Gala, the desi girl made a stunning appearance wearing a Bottega Veneta colour-blocked peach dress and belted coat. What we loved is how she complimented the muted tones of her outfit with a shimmery neon blue eyeliner. Keeping her eyeshadow in shades of brown and peach she matched the gradation of her dress on the eyes by lining her lower lashes with neon-ish pastel blue shade.

Her 2019 Beautycon look was just out of the box. The neon pink eyeshadow created a huge buzz in the internet world for all good reasons. She spiced up her semi-formal suit with a bright makeup palette. She set the wing with a matte black eyeshadow and created a layer of textured neon-ness by dusting bright pink powder eyeshadow and applied enough coats of mascara to balance the show-stopping eyeshadow.

Cannes 2019 saw our desi girl in a pretty lavender frock but the world was only interested in decoding her enchanting eye makeup featuring bright neon blue eyeliner. Setting the trend of coloured eyeliners on the peak, the diva layered a turquoise winged eyeliner over her matte brown eyeshadow. The pop of blue on her face gained all attention and was a masterpiece move by her makeup artist.

Priyanka Chopra sported a glittery Dior romper for the Met Gala 2019 after-party and matched her eyeshadow palette with the reflective shades of her embellished glittery dress. Her glittery eye makeup featured bright pink and neon blue hues. Hats off to Pati Dubroff for mixing up contrasting shades and creating vibrant eye makeup making sure all eyes are on Priyanka’s eyes.

Which of the above 4 of her offbeat colourful eye makeup do you like the most?

Credits :getty images

