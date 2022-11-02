4 Times Shanaya Kapoor hooked hearts with her signature ‘No makeup’ makeup look

Shanaya Kapoor certainly knows how to work a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. In fact, the star is known to reach for nude lipstick and pull off her natural flush every now and then. Whether it’s a lazy sunkissed selfie or a sartorial photo shoot her statement-making nude-makeup looks are definitely a breath of fresh air. Scroll on to recreate Shanaya-approved no-makeup makeup looks.

Recreate Shanaya’s minimalist nude makeup look

Makeup trends might come and go, but emphasizing your natural features can never go out of style which is why Shanaya’s no-makeup or minimalist makeup is our go-to look for every time we want to embrace our real glow. To recreate, Shanaya’s minimalist makeup look you need to stick to light skin-perfecting tinted moisturizer and a peachy-pink blush for a healthy flush. Don’t forget to conceal your flaws to achieve a natural-looking flawless complexion. You must hydrate and prime your face first followed by subtly covering your under eyes and blemishes with a brightening concealer, blend it away with your tinted moisturizer or lightweight foundation with a brush or beauty blender. Layer it with a pressed powder and add a tad bit of luminiser at your cheekbones, and the bridge of your nose for a dewy look. Skip the liner, eye shadow, or kohl and stick to mascara for bigger and brighter-looking eyes and lightly fill in your brows for a naturally thick brow look. For the lips, go with glossy nude lipstick with a tinge of pink to make your lips look naturally pink. To complete the look go with an effortless hairdo and you are good to go. (Makeup: Riddhima Sharma) Shanaya’s minimalist pink glow gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Shanaya's sunkissed no-makeup look

For a sun-kissed no-makeup makeup look like Shanaya Kapoor, your aim has to be naturally glowing sun-flushed skin that looks summer ready. To achieve a lit-from-within glow all you need is a hydrator, primer, skin tint, concealer a luminizer, glitter-free bronzer, a peachy nude blush, and lightly pigmented pink lipstick. Again make sure you conceal your blemishes and cover the area under the eyes. Make sure you skip any eye makeup for a natural sun-kissed glow. Shanaya’s sunkissed glow gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

An effortless fresh-faced look

Shanaya Kapoor certainly makes us believe she woke up with this effortlessly fresh-faced glow but guess what you can get it too. The style icon is serving lessons on how to pull off a minimal makeup look and we cannot get enough of her. To create a ‘fresh face look’ like hers, all you need to do is correct your imperfections, curl your lashes, tame your brows with a clear gel, and pick your favorite nude lipstick. Don’t forget to add a little pink-toned blush and a glitter-free highlighter for a dewy glow. For the eyes go with a tad bit of glitter-free eye shadow for the inner corner of your eye for a bright-eyed look. Complete the look with lightly blow-dried hair. (Stylist:Tanya Ghavri, Makeup: Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Hair: Amit Thakur) Shanaya’s fresh-faced glow gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The beachy glow