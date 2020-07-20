4 Weird AF beauty hacks that actually work and you'll thank us later

As strange as these hacks may sound, they do seem to work and we're sure that it'll find a way into your beauty routine.

When it comes to beauty we all have a hack that we resort to which makes our life a tad bit easier. Be it using a q-tip to brush off the excess mascara or using dried out mascara as eyebrow gel, there are certain hacks that do manage to become an essential part of our routine without even realising it. Also, not to forget our laziness levels that also plays an important role in making these hacks successful!

So adding to your list of weird AF hacks, we have 5 more that might just end up making your life easier.

Toothpaste to brighten nails

We all know that toothpaste consists of baking soda that helps in whitening the tooth enamel. The same logic can be used to whiten nails. If you're a fan of nail manicures, you know how it leaves your original nail looking dry and yellow. Toothpaste can make your nails good as new in just 7 minutes!

Using lipstick as a colour corrector

As weird as it sounds, lipstick does make a good colour corrector. All you need to do is use red lipstick under your eyes and blend it with a beauty blender. Adding to it, you need to cover it up with your usual concealer and makeup routine. You'll see a stark difference in the way lipstick hides your dark circles. You can thank us later!

Using beer on hair

As strangely weird as it may sound, rinsing your hair with beer does work! Beer contains vitamins and proteins that hydrate and nourish the hair. It also gives the hair a natural sheen making it a haircare favourite of many!

Oil as a makeup remover

For as long as we can remedy, we've been told to stay away from oil as it ends up clogging our pores and potentially causes acne. However, we're here to break that myth. Essential and natural oils do help in nourishing and hydrating the skin. It can also be used as a makeup remover as the fatty acids present in the oil break down the formulas very well. Even if you have oily skin, washing off the remover will keep all your problems at bay.

