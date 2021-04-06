5 Affordable luxury products that will make your face glow

Skin care needs to be taken seriously, also keeping in mind that every skin type is different and needs to be nurtured differently.

Just like taking care of your body by eating healthy, exercising and providing it with the essential vitamins is very important to do, taking the same amount of care for your skin is just as equally important. Your skin too, requires to be nourished and pampered. Your face is your most noticeable feature and hence, needs to be taken extra care of. Especially, because your facial skin gets affected the most as compared to the rest of your body, by excessive pollution, harmful radiations, constant exposure to the sun and use of makeup among other things. The good news is, we have a list of natural and organic products that will help you restore your glow and make you look radiant than ever before!

Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water Face and Body Mist

Provide your skin with a refreshing glow with this rose water face and body mist. It is 100 percent chemical free and will give you soft and supple skin. It is crafted from pure roses that balance the skin’s pH level and will make it soft, smooth and bright. This spray also works well in tightening your pores and makes a great choice for oily and acne-prone skin. Use this spray after a hot shower for best results.

Price: Rs.1150

Forest Essentials Pure Rosewater Light Hydrating Gel

Attain a rosy glow in no time with this lightweight and natural hydrating gel. It is a magical combination of rose water, cucumber and aloe vera. Each ingredient that is known for soothing the skin along with keeping it hydrated and refined. You can apply a thin layer of this gel on your face right after a shower or before you go to bed.

Price: Rs.1525

O3+ Agelock Vitamin C Booster Serum Facial Antioxidant

Upgrade your skin care regime with this facial serum designed from a versatile formula. Enriched with Vitamin C and orange peel, this serum will detoxify your skin. It also repairs sun damage, balances the skin tone and gives a beaming glow. Apply the serum after a shower on your face and neck, and let your skin absorb it. Make it a part of your skincare regime for best results.

Price: Rs.1550

StBotanica Vitamin C 24K Gold Night Face Serum

Get a luminous glow in no time with this night face serum. Apart from fading dark spots and pigmentation, it is also made from an anti-aging formula that will help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. This serum is best for repairing damaged skin and restoring its tone and texture. If your daily routine demands you to be outdoors all the time, then you must add this product to your cart right away!

Price: Rs.1299

L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate

Provide your skin the treatment it deserves with this almond milk concentrate and attain a milky and smooth texture. This cream is composed to deeply nourish your skin and keep it moisturised. Made from almond milk and oil, it keeps your skin saturated and soft along with making it look resplendent than ever before. Apply this cream once a day for fastest results.

Price: Rs.1050

Which luxury product do you rely on for smooth and radiant skin?

