5 of Anushka Sharma's most STRIKING beauty moments so far

Anushka Sharma loves to experiment with her makeup and glam looks. Check out the 5 most striking looks she has sported so far, that won hearts all over!

is one of the biggest female actor-turned producers in India today. She has been applauded multiple times for her work as an actor in films and also in the films she chooses to produce. Wife to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma also knows how to balance out her time to spend enough time with Virat, manage work and everything else!

The actress is also known for her basic, simple and easy-going style both at the airport and otherwise. Sharma is a fan of the fuss-free look and we think it looks great on her. At the same time, she doesn't hesitate from glamming up when needed. Anushka Sharma also loves to experiment with makeup to elevate her looks further. Take a look at 5 of her best beauty moments so far that we are floored by!

Smokey eyes

When it comes to makeup, a basic way to glam up for any event is enhancing the eyes. Anushka Sharma knows this well for she rocked blended smokey eyes that looked flawless with her Sabyasachi outfit! Her styled with a centre parting and pulled back into a simple ponytail and neutral lips to not take away from her eyes, completed this look.

Burgundy lips

Not a fan of red lips, Anushka Sharma usually steers clear of the shade. But she doesn't hesitate to experiment with other shades from the family! Case-in-point, she opted for deep, burgundy lips to match her baby pink kurta. Barely-there eyeliner, blush pink cheeks and loads of mascara ensured she looked glam enough. Her hair was yet again pulled back into a sleek ponytail, to show off her makeup.

Dewy glow

A huge follower of the latest makeup trend that has taken the internet by storm - the highlighted dewy glow, Anushka Sharma needs no reason to use excess makeup on her eyes or lips. Instead, she loves to highlight her cheekbones and forehead while opting for a simple peachy lip and matching cheeks to do the trick to ensure she oozes grandeur!

Statement blush

While many opt for statement eyes or lips to accentuate their features, for Anushka, less is more. We love that she showed off her naturally glowing skin and just added some colour on her cheeks and lips to avoid looking washed out. A simple look goes a long way!

No makeup look

It comes as no surprise that one of our favourite looks of the actress' involves the least amount of makeup. Often spotted with little-to-no makeup, we love how Anushka Sharma kept her look hassle-free with minimal makeup, a tinge of pink on her lips and basic kajal. Her hair left free in its natural wavy form also added to this look!

Which of Anushka Sharma's looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

