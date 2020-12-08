5 Ayurvedic herbs that help reduce wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of ageing 

While there is not much we can do about the process of ageing, there certainly are things we can do to ensure age doesn't show on our skin. Here's how!

With time, everybody ages. Our bodies become tired, bones start creaking and all of this shows on the face in the form of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, etc. While we cannot avoid these changes completely, there are ways in which we can slow down the process. Some herbs are deemed extremely high and worthy in the world of Ayurveda, that are known to slow down the process of ageing. Here are the ones you should include in your diet.

Basil

This superfood is known to help fight against wrinkles since it retains moisture in the skin and reduces the roughness. Including basil in your diet or applying it on the skin gives a smooth texture to the skin's surface.

Ashwagandha

This herb is known to be excellent for the skin and hair. Consuming it regularly will drastically change the skin's appearance, giving it a glow like no other while also reducing the fine lines and wrinkles on it.

Amla

We already know Alma is excellent for the hair. But This fruit is high in VItamin C and a rich source of antioxidants. Consuming it regularly, will do a better job than your Vitamin C serums, make the skin firmer and brighten it substantially.

Gudichi

Struggling inflammation and acne issues? Gudichi is the herb that helps the skin in reviving its tissue, fighting off inflammation and leaving the skin with a soothing effect. Consuming this herb also boosts immunity levels in the body.

Haldi

This herb does it all! From boosting one's immunity to treating cuts to helping in fighting pain, Turmeric is also known to boost the glow in the skin and make one look younger almost instantly! Curcumin found in this herb has anti-ageing properties that helps in fighting off free radicals and protects the skin from harmful UV rays!

