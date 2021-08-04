5 Ayurvedic skin care tips to achieve a natural glowing face

Tried all cosmetics available in the market but ain’t satisfied with the results? This is because the topical application of cosmetics is short-lived and also causes side effects for a few of us. Ayurveda takes the path of natural healing where the treatments are based on your Doshas- Vata, Pitta and Kapha. The 5000 years old form of medicine uses natural plant and food derivatives to treat all skincare issues and are absolutely free from chemicals. The benefits and results of it can’t be seen overnight as Ayurveda treats from within, solving the root cause of your problem and addressing the issues gradually.

The first step to an Ayurvedic skincare regime begins by understanding your skin.

Vata dosha: If you have a dry skin texture that tends to develop fine lines and wrinkles soon, you are a Vata dominant person.

Pitta dosha: Oily skin type that is prone to breakouts and less tolerant to heat is a Pitta dominant person.

Kapha dosha: Oily and dull skin with cystic acne, enlarged pores and blackheads are Kapha dosha skin types.

This classification is also based on your lifestyle, food habits and also nature of living as Ayurveda believes the outer beauty is just an extension of what you manifest from within. Understanding your Dosha will help you find the best solution for your skin problems.

The second step is using 'Kanti Vardhaka' herbs also known as glow enhancing herbs to increase your natural skin glow. So, if you are here looking for Ayurvedic tips to make your skin glow, here are the basic natural ingredients that will help your skin glow from within.

Turmeric for all-day glow

Haldi balances all three doshas. Add any essential oil to turmeric powder and apply the mixture on your face daily to remove tan, improve acne marks and brighten up the skin. The antioxidants present in them also resolves early signs of ageing and dull skin.

Sandalwood and Yogurt mask for oil control

Sandalwood powder mixed with yoghurt can be the best face mask for people with Pitta and Kapha Dosha. It unclogs pores and moisturises the skin and also controls the sebum secretion which causes acne breakouts.

Neem to keep bacterias at bay

Ayurvedic scriptures praise Neem to be the god-given gift to keep evil spirits and bacterias that are evil to the skin at bay. Its antibacterial, antiseptic and antifungal properties purify the skin and make it glow just the way you want. Drinking neem water, using neem oil to erase acne scars and blemishes, using homemade neem soap or scrub while bathing to improve body acne are all recommended for happy skin that never ages.

Aloe Vera to moisturise and hydrate the skin

Aloe Vera, which is also known as Kumari in Ayurvedic scriptures, is the best ingredient that balances all three Doshas. It treats sunburn, makes the skin smooth, and fights the signs of premature ageing. Making Aloe Vera a part of your daily skincare routine guarantees glowing flawless skin.

Chamomile and Multani Mitti for firm skin

While Chamomile has the power to fight acne off and fuller’s earth firms the skin and controls oil secretion. To remove impurities that stick onto your skin, strain half a cup of chamomile tea with no sugar and mix it with 3 teaspoons of Multani Mitti. Apply the face pack 5-10 minutes to get that natural-looking glow you carved for!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s skincare routine: The secret to looking youthful in your 40s