5 Beauty basics EVERYBODY can master during self isolation at home

Now that you have all the time in the world, excuses won't work! From the winged liner to contouring, here's every beauty basic you should master while at home.

Waking up, attempting to set your makeup and hair, failing miserably and rushing to work while (still) looking like an absolute mess... sounds familiar? Have you still not aced the basics of makeup like applying the perfect winged liner, contouring your face, filling in your brow and more?

The time has come to master the art! Now that everybody is home and nobody can really leave, anytime soon, there is no better time than now to learn the art of makeup and doing it yourself!

Here are some of the beauty basics every girl should know and that are easy enough to pick up on during quarantine.

Wing your liner

The most basic makeup today, is the winged liner. Need a pick up? Or maybe just need to look chic and pit-together for your next meeting? Just wing it!

The eyeliner style has been there for ages and doesn't seem like it is going out of style anytime soon!

Fill in brows

Always wanted those full, natural looking brows but end up over-filling or under-filling them that they look plain weird? Time to pick up the art of filling in your brows the right way with literally any eyebrow pencil to ensure your brows are always on fleek.

Touch up your roots

Sure, salons are always there to do your root touch-ups. But you can save on all that money and get a makeover instead! Learning to touch up your roots at home is a skill that will come in handy (like right now) for when you don't have access to your go-to salon.

Apply blush

There's just something about rosy pink cheeks that make them appealing! They come with a sense of innocence, elegance and nonchalance, making for a look that screams "I woke up like this"!

Contour

Always wanted those defined cheekbones just like your favourite actress/style icon? Well, this is to let you know that the chiseled jawline can be obtained by literally anybody! Get the art of contouring right and you too can be an instagram model!

What more beauty tricks do you want to pick up on during self-isolation? Comment below and let us know.



Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YOUTUBE

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×