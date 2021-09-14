5 Beauty essentials you must add to your wardrobe before the monsoon season ends

As the month of September goes by, the monsoon season is slowly coming to an end. Soon the scorching sun is going to shine bright upon us. The humidity is going to come to an end, but the sweating is going to take a toll on our skins. Here are some beauty essentials that you must stock up before the monsoons end and the October heat starts.

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Blueberry Face Mask

Enriched with aloe vera leaf extract, glycerin, blueberry extract, olive leaf extract, and vitamin E, this face mask is perfect for anyone seeking to prevent the early signs of aging and sustained hydration. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and improves the skin’s suppleness. It is made from a rich and lightweight formula that absorbs quickly in the skin and has no sticky residue. Use the super hydrating powers of blueberries to rejuvenate and hydrate your skin. This mask helps plump fine lines and crepe-prone skin to deliver age-defying moisture. Antioxidant-rich blueberries revives your skin’s natural moisture barrier for a fresh, rejuvenating glow. Blueberries are also high in vitamin E which naturally promotes healthy skin.

Price: Rs.420

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Mineral Rich Clay Facial Mask

This facial mask consists of Brazilian purple clay, kaolin clay, aloe vera extract, fullers earth and essential oils. This face mask is ideal for all skin types and is carefully formulated using hydrating and nourishing ingredients. It extracts toxins and impurities located deep in the skin layers, absorbs excess oils, dirt and toxins to reveal fresh, soft, clear looking skin with clean pores, even skin tone, and refined skin texture. It delivers a significant amount of moisture to dry or sensitive skin.

Price: Rs.420

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Orange Gentle Exfoliation Facial Scrub

This scrub contains orange oil, bamboo scrub powder, walnut scrub powder, sunflower oil, glycolic acid and vitamin E. It will give you a softer, more youthful complexion in minutes. It clears blackheads, gently exfoliates, reduces pore size, eliminates acne scars, and removes dead skin cells for a blemish free, radiant glow. Formulated with glycolic acid and natural exfoliants like walnut shell powder, this scrub serves multiple purposes as both an exfoliator and a cleanser to remove clogged pores, impurities, and leaves skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

Price: Rs.420

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Vitamin C Foaming Facial Cleanser

This facial cleanser is enriched with aloe vera extract, natural betaine, mulberry extract and matcha green tea. It contains natural ingredients and essential oils which are suitable for all skin types. It is a gentle face wash that helps clear and unclog pores, breakouts, and blemishes. The ingredients in this facial cleanser help to cleanse away dulling skin cells, fade the appearance of sunspots, discoloration, and damage that comes from prolonged sun exposure. It removes all traces of makeup including waterproof ones and effectively removes dirt and impurities.

Price: Rs.325

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Ultra Hydration Daily Moisturising Lotion

This lotion is infused with the goodness of mango butter, shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe vera extract and other essential oils. It contains natural ingredients and essential oils which are suitable for all skin types. The lightweight formula provides long-lasting hydration and helps restore the protective skin barrier. With continual use of this moisturising lotion, the skin will feel nourished from within and will look visibly healthier over time. This lotion is non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and gentle enough for daily use.

Price: Rs.325

