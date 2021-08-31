5 beauty hacks that ACTUALLY work and can change every girl’s life!

Do you spend hours perfecting your makeup, only to end up spending way too much money? In that case, this one’s for you! There are tons of little tricks and hacks that you can use to make your experience with cosmetics much easier, and ensure that you always achieve the look you’re going for. Here are 5 of our favourites that ACTUALLY work!

1. How to make your eyes look bigger

You know when you’re applying mascara, you tend to sweep the wand upwards? Here’s a little tip - sweep it upwards AND sideways, towards your nose to make your lashes look fuller and eyes bigger!

2. How to make your eyeshadow colours POP

How many times have you tried to apply vibrant eyeshadows that turned up looking extremely dull on the eyelids? Here’s how to make the colours pop - use a white kohl pencil on the eyelids, after a primer and blend well. Apply the eyeshadow on this layer and see the true colours!

3. How to reduce frizzy hair

This one is quite simple - ditch your rough towels! Their fibers cause way too much friction, however gently you may claim to be using them, which causes more split ends. Use a microfiber towel or a cotton t-shirt to dry your hair, especially if you have textured, curly or wavy hair.

4. How to make your lipstick non-transferable and last longer

This is a great hack that works really well! Simply apply your favourite lipstick, then blot it with a tissue paper. Apply another thin, even layer and then lay a tissue paper on your lips gently. Dust some translucent loose powder through the tissue - it sets the pigments!

5. How to make lash glue application easier

If you like wearing false lashes but it takes you a lot of time, it’s probably the glue that is giving you trouble. There are way too many things to keep in mind - the application must be even, not too much and not too less. Here’s how to hack it - use a bobby pin instead of the applicator tip! Simply apply a tiny bit on its ball tip and spread it along the length of the lashes. It ensures faster and uniform application!

What are some of your favourite makeup and beauty hacks? Let us know in the comments below!

