5 Beauty products you need for skin tag removal

Skin tags are noncancerous extra growths of skin that are often raised from the surface of the skin on fleshy peduncles or stalks. They are loose collagen fibres that are not dangerous but can be removed for aesthetic and cosmetic reasons. Skin tags are common among adults and may appear on eyelids, armpits and even in the neck, upper chest and groin. Large skin tags, especially in areas where they may rub against something, such as clothing, jewellery or skin, may be removed due to irritation. Here are 5 products to choose from to get them removed for once and all!

Skin Tag Remover Patches Set

The skin tag remover patch adopts a very safe formula solution and is safe to use on skin as it won't cause any irritation or itchiness. Its medicinal ingredients can penetrate deep into the skin, anti-bacteria, and inhibit the skin tag from growing again from the root.

Price: Rs 2193

Buy Now

Unique Herbal Formulation

Apply this ayurvedic formulation on warts and tags on your skin and watch it get dried and fall off naturally. It's safe to use on every part of your body.

Price: Rs 75

Buy Now

Tag Remover Patches

These are the fast, easy and effective solutions of skin tags both small and big in size. It can also be used on pimples and blemishes to fade the issues and give clean and clear skin.

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

Laser Plasma Pen

Giving you a set of needle options and battery, this laser pen works on suction to remove tags, freckles and hair particles from your body. It's safe and effective with no side effects and its spheroidal type head works wonders for quickly alleviating pain.

Price: Rs 899

Buy Now

Bio-oil

Bio-Oil helps to improve the appearance of new or old scars caused by hormonal changes, overexposure to UV radiation, and other skin conditions. It acts as a supplement to the skin’s natural oils, stripped away owing to multiple factors.

Price: Rs 870

Buy Now

Also Read: 6 Mouni Roy inspired flawless makeup looks to recreate for intimate weddings