5 Beauty secrets Samantha Akkineni swears by for flawless and glowing skin

Samantha Akkineni has made quite the name for herself in the past couple of years. The actress has given remarkable performances in hit South-Indian films that have ensured she is a household name today. She also has her set of fans and followers on social media who are constantly keeping tabs on her fashion and noteworthy beauty looks. Turns out, the stunner has five main beauty secrets she swears by that ensures her skin is glowing and radiant as ever!

Sunscreen

Known for keeping things simple and easy at all times, Sam swears by sunscreen to help protect her skin from the dangerous UV rays of the sun. Whether indoors or not, the actress doesn't skip out on sunscreen!

Night cream

Samantha knows the importance of skin collagen and does what she can to boost it. The night cream is her go-to for this as it increases the skin elasticity and hydration, enabling her skin to look young at all times.

Diet

To maintain her lean figure, Sam follows a strict diet. She consumes fresh fruits and vegetables, mainly coloured ones to help boost the colour in her skin and keep herself hydrated at all times. She strongly believes that a person is what they eat!

Makeup

Though she is constantly shooting for both films and advertisements, Samantha does her best to use minimum makeup when she can. She is blessed with clean and clear skin and loves to flaunt it with just a dab of foundation and concealer that is usually enough to do the trick for her!

Keep Calm

The actress has also time-and-again asserted that keeping calm is key to the best skin ever. "Keep your mind free of bad and angry thoughts, the glow is bound to show on your face," she said in an interview. Samantha also makes it a point to not surround herself with negative people or enemies, to ensure her skin isn't stressed and is always radiant.

