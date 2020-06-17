5 Beauty tricks the Kardashians and Jenners SWEAR by for the best skin ever

When it comes to skincare and beauty, nobody does it quite like the Kardashians and Jenners. They swear by some of these hacks.

Beauty and fashion today run synonymous with the Kardashian and Jenner clan. With Kylie Skin becoming a household name and Kim Kardashian also foraying into the beauty sector, it is fair to believe that the family has a few tricks up their sleeve.

Kendall Jenner a supermodel has spoken out multiple times about having an acne problem but got through it over time. Check out the hacks reality television's leading ladies swear by!

Kim Kardashian West

While some people trace the borders of their face with their makeup, that doesn't just do it for him who wishes to go well into her hairline. "The effect is more natural," she says about putting the bronzer well into her hairline as well. Multiple makeup artists swear by it for an all-round look.

Kylie Jenner

Always on top of her beauty and makeup game, Kylie likes to keep her look natural. Her hack? Brown mascara! "I use brown mascara on the bottom lash line for a softer look," she revealed on Snapchat to her fans about her go-to makeup hack.

Kendall Jenner

To keep away from acne and ensure her sleeping surface is hygienic, Kendall has a simple hack. "Travel with your own pillowcase," she said. If that doesn't prevent breakouts we don't know what will!

Kourtney Kardashian

While some of us prefer to take a shower just once, that doesn't do it for Kourtney. Her hack? "Double washing my body in the shower. I wash my body while conditioning my hair and then rinse it out and then wash my body again using a body wash," she revealed!

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is all about having long and smooth lashes. She told Poosh that to enhance her lash growth, the reality television star uses "Olive oil or Vitamin E in place of pricey lash-lengthening treatments. Olive oil or Vitamin E acts as a conditioner to help your lashes grow strong and healthy," she said. And while you're doing so, make sure to use a clean spoolie or a clean cotton swab while applying and see visible changes!

Which hack are you set to try out?

