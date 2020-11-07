5 Best gold nail lacquer shades to add bling to your nails this Diwali

Gold is the official colour for festivals, be it clothes or nail paint. So, here are some nail lacquer shades to embrace the festivities in style.

It is the season to be bright and festive. It’s that time of the year when all of us are busy shopping for new clothes, buying jewellery, decorating the house and of course decorating ourselves. There are lights everywhere, rangoli colours are being sold at every corner, there is this festive spirit in the air. Everybody is busy planning and prepping for Diwali.

So this Diwali, don’t just wear new clothes and try a new hairdo, instead also focus on the little details. Your nails are just as important, they need to be taken care of and pampered. Gold is the official colour for the festive season. Even if you are one of them who think that gold is not your thing, we have some best gold nail paints that are for everybody from the too bold to the too timid ones.

Metallic Gold

This shade is for the ones who feel that Gold is too mainstream for them. Metallic gold is exactly what you need to stand out while embracing the traditional colour.

Mirror Chrome Gold

It’s a shade that will go with anything and everything. Everyone will surely notice your nails as they would shine like there’s no tomorrow.

Matte Gold

This one is for the timid ones, who feel that gold is too loud for them. The matte effect is for such people so that they can wear their favourite shades in a toned-down manner.

Studded Gold Glitter

If you love glitter and sparkles and everything that shines, then this is the shade for you. This isn’t your typical gold nail paint shade, instead, it’s glitter. It will add the sparkle to your nails and will make them shine through the night.

Liquid Gold

This one is a classic. It’s the back to the basics quintessential simple gold nail paint for those who want to keep it classic and traditional.

Credits :Pexels

