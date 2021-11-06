5 Best moisturizers to prevent dehydrating skin

Winter is around the corner and you need to get on your protective shield to prevent dehydration of skin. Flakes, roughness and cracks lead to itchiness. This itchy skin can make you cranky throughout the winter season. In order to prevent dehydration of skin you need to add these top 5 moisturizers in your beauty regime.

1. Mamaearth Vitamin C Body Lotion

The Mamaearth Vitamin C Body Lotion is highly effective to get rid of very dry skin. Be it winter or summer this moisturizer can promote your complexion with its anti-aging ingredients. It is loaded with Vitamin C and promotes a non-greasy formula. Now say goodbye to skin cracks and flakes.

Price: Rs. 798

Deal: Rs. 637

2. NIVEA Body Lotion

Nivea is one such brand to whom you can blindly trust. This body lotion is magical for the ones who have extremely dry skin. It contains cocoa butter and the goodness of coconut oil which deeply moisturizes the skin. The skin absorbs the body lotion making it ideal for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 425

Deal: Rs. 328

3. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer

This moisturizer is infused with the richness of skin friendly ingredients for your dry skin. You can feel instant smoothness after applying the moisturizer because it locks the amount of moisture that your skin needs. It is glycerin rich and has a non-greasy formula.

Price: Rs. 600

Deal: Rs. 510

4. Dove Body Love Supple Bounce Body Lotion

This moisturizer hydrates your skin for a maximum of 48 hours. It is paraben free and a complete plant based moisturiser. Now you can feel the softness of hydrated and bouncy skin with the purchase of this moisturiser. In addition, it is gentle and skin-friendly no matter the skin type.

Price: Rs. 425

Deal: Rs. 331

5. Plum Hello Aloe Caring Day Moisturizer

How can you ignore the goodness of aloe vera for hydrating your skin? Plum Hello Aloe Caring Day Moisturizer is one such moisturiser that can fulfil your desires of attainly soft and glowing skin. It contains Vitamin E and antioxidants for deeply nourishing your skin.

Price: Rs. 470

Deal: Rs. 399

Why fall prey to dryness and roughness when you have these rich moisturizers in your beauty regime? No matter how dry your skin gets, these moisturisers will ensure that your skin receives the perfect amount of moisture. It is effective not only for the outer glow but also for deeper penetration of your dry skin.

