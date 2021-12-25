5 Body scrubs and exfoliants that will revive your skin this winter

This year, make it a mission to give your skin the attention it deserves—especially this winter. Dry cold air, radiator heat, and heavy layers of clothing can leave your skin dehydrated, rough, and in need of a little TLC. That starts with moisturising exfoliators that scrub away dead skin cells and then provide deep hydration.

mCaffeine Coffee Body Scrub

A coffee scrub for all you caffeine-lovers out there! If you are a coffee lover, make coffee a part of your skin care regime now! This scrub is highly exfoliating and scrubs away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin and make it smoother and softer. The coffee in the scrub stimulates blood flow and evens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.395

Plum Body Lovin’ Vanilla Vibes Sugar Body Scrub

Feed your skin all that it has been dreaming of, one rub at a time with this body scrub! A sugar-based, soothing vanilla body scrub that exfoliates your skin gently, but effectively. It has a sweet blend of sugar and vanilla, infused with oodles of kokum butter, shea butter, argan oil and Brazil nut oil. It leaves the skin feeling smooth and radiant with its rejuvenating and brightening formula. A texture so fine, it buffs away dry and dead skin, while also being a great fix for strawberry legs!

Price: Rs.412

Kayos Himalayan Pink Salt Body Scrub

Made with pure himalayan salt and sugar this scrub contains all the natural minerals which provide endless benefits for dry skin. It helps remove dead skin cells, excess dirt, oils, and other impurities from the surface of your skin. The end result will leave your skin feeling soft and glowing! It will detoxify your skin by drawing out unwanted toxins, dirt, pollution, and bacteria from your pores. Infused with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and lychee extract it gives a refreshing and skin replenishing scrub.

Price: Rs.599

Body Cupid 24K Gold Face & Body Scrub

It is a premium body scrub that gives gentle skin exfoliation benefits plus glow enhancement. Enriched with pure gold mica powder, cocoa butter, and walnut shell powder, it gently removes toxins, pollutants, dirt, excess oil and dead cells to leave your skin clean, smooth and gorgeously radiant.

Price: Rs.449

WOW Skin Science Ubtan Face & Body Scrub

A skin purifying face and body scrub that contains almond, turmeric and saffron extracts, sandalwood oil, rose water and chickpea flour. It helps to exfoliate layers of dead skin and gives the skin a smooth texture. It helps in removing deep-seated dirt from the skin. The scrub has vitamins and minerals that help to manage your skin health, and prevents pollutants and free radicals from harming your skin.

Price: Rs.359

