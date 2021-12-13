5 Callus remover products you need to deal with your parched feet
Calluses are caused by repeated pressure on a spot of your skin. The extra layers of skin that grow over the affected area appear as a raised bump that is numb and hard. You can help resolve them by wearing properly fitting shoes, using protective pads and taking other self-care measures. It isn’t a medical problem and is commonly seen on both women and men and if you have a foot fetish and don’t like how it looks, here are 5 products you need to get rid of easily.
This callus remover foot file can be used on wet feet or any wet condition. It removes dead skin, calluses and hardened skin and helps you get back your baby soft feet.
This all-in-one device will satisfy your mani-pedi needs at home. The device will work as a powerful foot scrubber for dead skin. It is safe, effective and easy to use.
Infused with tea tree oil, this foot gel facilitates the scrapping of accumulated dead cells and provides sustenance against infections in the affected area.
This wooden callus remover stands the test of time and is super easy to reach all angles and give your feet an intense massage, strong enough to get rid of callus.
Get this electronic callus remover to help you flaunt your feet in no time. You can take it with you while travelling or even touch up cracked heels in between meetings.