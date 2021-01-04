5 Causes of white spots on the skin and how to prevent them

White spots on the skin can be caused due to several reasons and they make the skin itchy and dry. So, here are some common causes of white spots on the skin and their prevention tips.

White spots on the skin can be caused due to several different factors like mycosis, dermatitis, etc. It shows different symptoms like itching, skin peeling, dry skin, peeling, etc.

So, whenever you face these issues, it is always advisable to consult your doctor to get it treated. Here are the most common causes of white spots on the skin and how they can be treated.

Causes of white spots on the skin:

Mycosis

Mycosis is the common reason for white spots on the skin which makes the skin extremely itchy and spreads through a large area on the skin. For this, doctors generally prescribe antifungal ointments followed by a medicated shampoo, soaps and creams. People with this problem should separate their bath towels and clothes to prevent Mycosis from spreading to others.

Blemishes

Blemishes are also white spots on the skin which are caused by extreme exposure to the sunlight. Keep your skin moisturised properly and use sunscreen before going out. Have Vitamin A rich foods like carrots, tomatoes, papaya, boiled eggs as they keep the skin hydrated.

Atopic dermatitis

It is an inflammation on the skin that is generally seen on babies. But it can also show up at any age. It causes red patches and lumps but often it makes the area whiter while leaving the surface of the skin. To cure this skin problem, doctors generally prescribe steroid medication and recommend to keep the skin hydrated always.

White freckles

Small white freckles occur on hands, arms and legs mainly after the age of 40. This is usually seen on people with fair skin or those who have been exposed to the sun without sunscreen. Always wear sunscreen before going out or to the beach.

Hypomelanosis

This problem makes some parts of your skin lighter than the actual skin tone. This is caused by fungus and can also be seen amongst allergic people. Generally, sun exposure early in the morning or late afternoon might be helpful to balance the skin tone.

DISCLAIMER:

Always consult your dermatologist if you face any of these issues to get them treated and cured. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: EASY tell tale signs that your beauty habits and skincare regime need a makeover

