5 changes you need to make to your skincare routine ASAP

Skincare has become more of a therapy for us considering all that is happening around the world. To be honest, we all have a routine that we follow, be it a 10 step routine or just 2 steps. While this is the case and we all thing that we are experts when it comes to our own skincare, we often tend to make mistakes without even realising it. So, we’ve come to your rescue with 5 mistakes that you need to change to get flawless skin.

More is not more

For all those who have an extensive skincare routine let us tell you one thing, more is not always good. If you have a skincare routine with 12-15 steps, it's time to rethink your routine. If you know even a bit of how the products work, you'll know that even the products react with each other and now imagine you're letting that happen on your skin. More is not always more. Sometimes you've got to let your skin breathe and take the nutrients from one product at a time.

Letting your moisturiser do everything

Exactly opposite to more is more are the people who just moisturise their faces and call it a day. Moisturizers work is to let the skin feel safe under the layer it creates to protect. Now if you're looking for your skin to glow or do deal with any kind of issues, it is imperative to provide all these nutrients. From masking to using a serum, you need to give the skin extra TLC and not just rely on the moisturiser to do its job!

Avoid doing skincare in the bathroom

Did you know that the moisture and damp environment in the bathroom can mess up with your skin? After taking a shower your skin is already damp, now if you continue to stay in the bathroom for long and apply your skincare products, the hot temperature might mess up with your products. Staying in a damp environment for a long time can potentially mess up with your skin.

Just cleansing, not exfoliating

If you're just washing your face at night, there's a great chance that the build-up dirt and oil have found a place in the deepest of pores. Just cleansing your face isn't enough, you need a proper exfoliating routine to get rid of all the excess oil and dirt that has found home on your skin. If not daily, you need to scrub off all the grime from your skin at least once a week. This will also unclog the pores and in turn, keep acne at bay.

You're using hot water

Sometimes warm water is good to calm the skin down but not always. Hot water causes micro-tears and dries up the skin like a dessert. It dries out the skin and disrupts the other most layer making it look flakey. It's best to avoid hot water in any season and choose cold water for all your needs.

