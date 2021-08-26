5 Charcoal face masks you need to remove trapped dirt in your skin & to fight acne once and for all

Build up of oil, dirt, residues on the skin closes the pores and triggers acne formation. The acne-causing bacteria also paves the way for other skin irritations like redness, inflammatory lesions and pimples. Activated charcoal masks can fight these bacterias and get rid of the trapped dirt and dead cells to rebirth your clear and flawless skin.

The antibacterial properties of activated charcoal can do wonders to save your skin from any irritations. It has also become a popular ingredient in face masks with its ability to absorb bacteria and toxins. It makes your skin look instantly cleaner and renewed. Here are 5 charcoal face masks you need to detoxify your skin, remove excess oil and control acne.

Charcoal Peel-Off Mask

From removing excess oil, facial hair, blackheads and whiteheads, peel-off masks are the ones you need to leave your skin silky and smooth. This unisex charcoal mask has anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that will cleanse the clogged pores and fights acne.

WOW Activated Charcoal Face Mask

This skincare set from WOW consists of activated charcoal wash off face mask, a mineral oil face mask and a face mask brush. Unlike peel-off face masks, these are friendly to your sensitive skin. This mask is great for deep cleansing, blackhead remover, pore minimizer and to get rid of pimples and acne.

Charcoal Coffee Clay Mask

With the benefits of both charcoal and coffee, this face mask from Mamaearth wakes up your skin with the naturally stimulating benefits of coffee seed extract. It acts as an overall skin detox and helps in reducing pigmentation and is proven to reduce redness, inflammation or puffiness, tighten pores and brighten your complexion for all skin types.

Charcoal Sheet Mask

Ain’t got time for the tedious skincare process? This easy sheet mask can solve your skin issues without stealing any time from your busy day. This hydrating sheet mask is infused with charcoal, letting you absorb its benefits within 10 to 15 minutes.

Charcoal Exfoliating Scrub

This scrub not only exfoliates the skin deeply without making it too dry as the aloe vera makes the skin soft and hydrated all day long. The activated charcoal present in it removes the oiliness, pollutants, dirt and dead cells gently on the skin making it soft and supple.

Get your charcoal mask and revamp your skincare regime with the carbon essence!

