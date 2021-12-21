5 Christmas gifts for your little girl who loves to dress up

If your little daughter or niece loves to play dress up and imitate everything you do, then these beauty products will make the perfect Christmas gift for her. These products are absolutely safe for your little princess’ skin and you can stop worrying about her using and spoiling your makeup products, perfumes, nail paints and hair clips.

SkinWorks x Cyra Natural Play Makeup Kit

Every mother is scared to put make-up in front of their kids and keeps them aside safe so that their kids don't mess up with their delicate skin, so keeping in mind such issues this natural makeup kit is especially for kids. It is made with carefully selected ingredients formulated by a mother to inspire their little one's creativity. The simple formulations and bold colors give children the chance to have fun without you getting worried about their skin. Made with moisturising and safe ingredients like Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil, and Shea Butter, it has eliminated all of the nasty ingredients that you'll find in regular makeup.

Price: Rs.1999

Buy Now

Barbie Princess Body Spray Fragrance

This body spray is super safe on the skin and provides a long-lasting fragrance. You can stop worrying about your daughter taking away your perfumes. This no gas body spray will keep your princess smelling fresh all day long.

Price: Rs.220

Buy Now

Mirada Cosmetic Glitter Nail Salon

Now your little girl can have her own little spa session and give herself a manicure with this nail kit. This kit contains 2 nail paints, 24 press on nails, 35 nail stickers and a nail filer. This colorful and trendy nail kit is perfect for showing off at a party! The nail polish is peel off and non toxic. It includes enough material for multiple uses.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

Townley Girl Disney Princess Lip Balm

This non-toxic lip balm is a great gift for your little girl who loves to wear your lipstick all the time. This lip balm is bubblegum flavour and will deeply moisturise the lips and prevent them from flaking and drying in the winter season.

Price: Rs.99

Buy Now

Townley Girl Frozen Hair Accessories Set

Let your little girl channel her inner hairdresser with this hair accessories set. It contains hair ties, bows, headbands and light up hair extensions that are carefully designed and sized for girls aged 3 and above. It also includes an adorable Elsa hairbrush so that your girl can keep her hair smooth and untangled. Brushing and styling hair are fun activities that she can share with her friends at sleepovers, beauty parties, birthday parties and more!

Price: Rs.561

Buy Now