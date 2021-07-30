5 Cleansers under USD 20 to save your face from all skincare issues

Cleansers as the name suggests are facial cleaning agents that remove dirt, makeup residues, sweat and refreshes your face. The active ingredients present in them prevents break out and also nourishes your skin. Depending on your skin type your cleansers also change. If you possess dry skin then pick cleansers that are alcohol-free so as it saves your skin from over-drying and feeling itchy. One should discontinue the use of a cleanser that upsets the balance of the skin but should always cleanse twice a day with a suitable cleanser that works well with your skin. Some cleansers may incorporate fragrances or essential oils. Though most of you might like it, it can show allergic reactions to certain skin types and make the skin feel dehydrated directly after cleansing. Here are 5 choices for you to pick from which are under 20 USD. Though finding the right cleanser may involve some trial-and-error, never hesitate from cleansing your face. It's the first step to a healthy skincare regime.

The OY-L face wash is made for daily use. It is enriched with the anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial healing properties of manuka honey that cleanses, purifies, soothes and restores your skin.

Price: 18 USD

Superfoods Cleanser

With the goodness of vitamins C, E and K, spinach and green tea, this green juice cleanser with inflammation-battling antioxidants washes away dirt, impurities and most makeup. It’s got the anti-ageing properties you were looking for.

Price: 12 USD

Purity

Formulated for all skin types, this paraben-free cleanser is the one-step facial cleanser that penetrates deep into your pores and helps melt away dirt, oil, and makeup.

Price: 18.75 USD

Micellar magic cleanser

This micellar water is a gentle, no-rinse facial cleanser that easily washes away dirt and can also be used as a makeup remover. It doesn’t strip away your skin’s moisture and is the ultimate lazy girl hack.

Price: 18 USD

Kylie Skin

With ultra-nourishing kiwi seed oil and vitamins C and E to help skin maintain moisture, this foaming face wash is the best to get Kylie Jenner like glowing flawless skin.

Price: 16.8 USD

Do a patch test on skin before use and stick on the same cleanser if you find that works well for your skin. You can thank us later!

