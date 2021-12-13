5 Daily use face wash for acne prone skin type

Whether you follow a seven-step skincare routine or not, cleansing your face every day twice is a must for personal hygiene as well to get refreshed. But overdoing it can dehydrate your skin. Using the right face wash that suits your skin type and addresses your skin issues itself can do a lot of good that benefits your skincare routine. If acne is your major concern, here are handpicked 5 products that assure to improve the condition and bless you with clear skin.

Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face

Boosted with anti-bacterial zinc and salicylic acid that effectively controls oil production and acts as a potent anti-acne and pimple active, this face wash reduces acne and prevents future breakout for clear looking skin.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 284

Plum Green Tea Face Wash

Green tea essence with rich antioxidants is good in controlling sebum production which ensures your skin is acne free and cleanses away all the dirt, grime and dead skin from your face.

Price: Rs 345

Deal: Rs 293

Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash

This oil-free face penetrates deep to clean pores and help prevent pimples by removing excess oil and surface buildup. It also helps you prevent skin irritation and over-drying.

Price: Rs 549

Face Wash with Niacinamide

Acne-fighting cleanser works to cut through oil, allowing medicine to penetrate to the source of breakouts, unclogging congested pores and removing dirt and impurities. This face wash is formulated with naturally derived aloe and chamomile helps calm irritation to visibly reduce facial redness and so skin looks clearer and feels healthier.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 249

Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Wash

Mamaearth's everyday-use tea tree face wash with neem helps to control and prevent the development of new acne and pimples by purifying the skin and improving its resilience. It controls excess oil secretion and removes clogging dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin.

Price: Rs 249

Deal: Rs 223

