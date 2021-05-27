5 DIY hair masks for every hair type that will give you strong and shiny hair

Attain strong and shiny hair without spending a lot, with these super easy DIY hair masks for each hair type.

Our hair requires its natural oil in order to look smooth and shiny. It also requires its daily dose of vitamin D. The quarantine mode and working from home might make it difficult for your hair to receive vitamin D, making them extremely dry and rough. Our hair follicles contain oil-releasing glands that secrete natural oil. This natural oil provides smoothness and shine to our hair. Our lifestyle and pollution can cause our hair to lose its natural charm. Hence, hair care is just as important as skincare. Here, we have a list of 5 super DIY hair masks for every hair type that will give you strong and shiny hair.

1. For Fine Hair

Honey and Milk

Honey makes for a great moisturiser for the hair. It smoothes the hair follicles and adds shine to dull hair. By moisturising and locking in shine, honey can help restore the natural luster of your hair. Whereas milk helps in hair growth and strengthens the hair.

Directions:

Mix one tablespoon of honey with a cup of milk. Apply it all over your hair and leave it on for 20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water and mild shampoo. Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

2. For Frizzy Hair

Banana and Olive oil

Banana is rich in potassium, vitamins, and natural oils which moisturises the hair and promotes hair elasticity. It makes the hair shinier and more manageable. Olive oil stimulates blood circulation which helps to produce hair strands that are softer, healthy and thicker.

Directions:

Mash one ripe banana with one tablespoon of olive oil. Blend the mixture until it is frothy. Apply the mask from roots to the ends and keep it on for 20 minutes before washing it off. Repeat this process once a week for best results.

3. For Thick Hair

Yogurt and Olive oil

Natural yogurt is full of protein that offers nourishment, which the hair needs for proper growth and health whereas olive oil stimulates blood circulation which helps to produce hair strands that are softer, healthy and thicker.

Directions:

Mix one cup of natural yogurt with one tablespoon of olive oil. Evenly apply this mixture all over your hair and let it stay for 10 minutes before washing it off with cold water and shampoo. Repeat this process once a week for best results.

4. For Colour-Treated Hair

Vitamin E and Egg Yolk

Vitamin E may help support a healthy scalp and hair as it has natural antioxidant effects that could assist with maintaining hair growth. Egg yolk can be a superfood for your hair due to the unique combination of vitamins found inside.

Directions:

Take one vitamin E capsule and mix it with two egg yolks. Stir the mixture well and apply evenly throughout your hair. Let it stay undisturbed for 30 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water and shampoo. Repeat this process once a week for best results.

5. For Curly Hair

Avocado, Olive oil, Honey and Coconut milk

Avocado is a great source of biotin, and adding this B-complex vitamin back into the diet may help hair to grow more healthily. Olive oil stimulates blood circulation which helps to produce hair strands that are softer, healthy and thicker. Honey smoothes the hair follicles and adds shine to dull hair and coconut milk slows down hair loss and will restore dry hair and scalp.

Directions:

Blend one avocado along with one tablespoon of olive oil, honey and 2-3 tablespoons of coconut milk. Mix them and form a paste. Apply the paste from the roots to the ends and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off with cold water and shampoo. Repeat this process once a week for best results.

