5 DIY home remedies for glowing skin during this winter season

Winters are not too kind for our skin. This season can be harsh and cause immense dryness and stretchy skin. So, this winter season, fight off the dry, patchy and dull skin with these easy DIY home remedies to nourish it the right way.

Winters can be pretty harsh on our skin. The extreme cold and the dryness can make our skins rough and dehydrated. While there are a lot of facials and face packs for such problems. Nothing quite matches up to the effectiveness of home remedies. There are a lot of ingredients in our pantries that can be used to treat our skin and nourish and pamper it.

Perhaps, the most common issue related to the winter season is patchy and dry skin. During winters, the skin tends to feel stretchy and leathery. So, it becomes essential for us to nourish it and give it the required love and care. Here are some easy DIY face packs to pamper your skin this winters and bring back that glow.

Gram flour face pack

This face pack is for oily, acne-prone skin that needs nourishment and a glow. Mix a cup of gram flour with some milk and a pinch of turmeric powder, apply it to your face and leave it for 20 minutes and then wash.

Honey face pack

Add two teaspoons, honey, in a bowl with some yoghurt and a pinch of turmeric. Apply it evenly on your face and wash it off after 15 minutes. This pack will help in removing tan and will prevent dryness.

Rosewater face pack

This pack will help combat dry and patchy skin, which is the commonest problem in winters. Mix one mashed banana with rosewater and apply it on your face and neck.

Oats face pack

Mix 2 tablespoons of oats with some yoghurt and squeeze half a lemon in it. Apply it on the face and leave it for 15 minutes. This pack removes dullness and brightens and nourishes the skin.

Aloe Vera face pack

Aloe Vera hydrates the skin and soothes it and also helps in removing dead skin. Take some fresh aloe vera gel and mix it with some almond oil. Apply it evenly on your face and wash it off after 20 minutes.

