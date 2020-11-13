5 DIY homemade face masks for glowing skin this Diwali to look like a pataka!

If you’re running out of time and budget to get a salon treatment for a glowing ski this Diwali, simply check out these home remedies for flawless skin this Diwali.

Diwali prep not only involves planning a festive outfit but also prepping your skin for a healthy and glowing look. Your skin needs as much attention as your outfit does on Diwali. The festival of lights is all about glamour and bling and for an illuminating look, we have curated a list of homemade DIY face masks that will make you look like a glowing lamp itself.

To nail your festive look inside and out, check out these simple DIY home remedies using ingredients at home for glowing skin.

1. Turmeric and yogurt

Take yogurt and turmeric, mix it together until it is in a paste form. Apply it on your skin and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes. This will make your skin glow and look fresh. It also helps in treating acne.

2. Egg white

For flawless skin, take the egg white and apply it on your face. This will clean your skin, tighten the pores and leave your skin looking absolutely flawless.

3. Honey and turmeric

For smooth and soft skin, add turmeric powder in honey and mix it until in paste form. Apply it on your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. Tomato and cucumber

To remove tanning and for fresh skin, add tomato with cucumber and put it on for 15 minutes. This will give you a fresh and dewy look.

5. Besan(gram flour) and yogurt

For a deep cleanse, mix gram flour with yogurt until in paste form and apply it on your skin. Leave it for 15 minutes and you will have a perfect glowing face.

Credits :Pexels

