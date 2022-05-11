5 DIY masks to make the life of blackheads extra tough on your skin and clean up clogged pores

Blackheads spotted? Again? Whether it's the excess oil or dead skin cells creating ruckus on your skin through those bumps that refuse to leave quickly, not everything needs to be unsolved. With a few store-bought products and a lot more reliable and natural, pantry picks could teach you some magic to send these off with a goodbye. Remembered oatmeal and yogurt now? Your tummy has consumed these enough and now it's your skin that may need these saviours to get on with the action of sucking out their invited toxins.

Charcoal powder and milk

Calls these winners already. Milk is a natural cleanser of sorts that comes with lactic acid and when teamed with the ultimate detoxifier, charcoal, these work in tandem to draw out impurities and polish your skin super smooth. Blend half a tablespoon of charcoal powder and add milk as required to form a paste. Apply this on the area inundated with blackheads and give it a gentle scrub, wash it off post 15 minutes, and pat dry.

Sandalwood powder, aloe vera gel, and yogurt

Tough on acne but gentle towards your skin's demands. Sandalwood works magic on sun-tanned skin and does its part in giving blackheads a deserving run. Aloe vera with its anti-inflammatory properties do all of the soothing and softening bit and yogurt's anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties aid in combating acne and lactic acid dissolves other troubles. Take one teaspoon sandalwood powder, mix half a teaspoon aloe vera gel and one teaspoon yogurt, these together can help in dissolving blackheads. Use it once a week and if need be add yogurt to keep it less dry.

Egg white

Scrambled eggs for brekky? We can hear you say a big yes but your blackheads hate these much. Take one egg white as you separate it from the yolk and whisk to form a foamy texture. Rich in Vitamins A, D, and E, these remove build-ups, tighten your skin, and repair skin damage. Spread the mixture on your skin, stick a tissue and follow up with another round of paste. Keep it for 15 minutes and when your skin feels extra tight, peel it off and wash it off with tepid water.

Gram flour, honey, and yogurt

Exfoliators like gram flour and yogurt, both with the help of honey, draw out blackheads and rejuvenate the skin by giving a fresh feel. Honey added to the picture adds a glow and hydrates skin. Form a mask with these three ingredients, one tablespoon gram flour, and half teaspoon yogurt and honey. Put it on your skin and rinse it off after 15 minutes.

Oatmeal and mint juice

For the love of cooler and fuss-free skin days, saponins in oats help to exfoliate your skin and unclog your pores. Mint is great for ageing skin, and dry and acne-prone skin. When you bring the best together, your skin gets to stay clean without impurities and blackheads. Take one tablespoon of oatmeal and combine it with one teaspoon of mint juice. Add extra juice as per your convenience and put this paste to work.

