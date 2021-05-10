5 EASY and quick home remedies to help get rid of split ends without cutting off your hair

While we're all craving for long hair, split ends tend to ruin all our plans and make us chop our locks short. Here are some easy ways to manage split ends at home that don't involve chopping the ends off.

Voluminous, silky, smooth and bouncy hair are just a few things every girl desires. While we aim at attaining this, split ends that start to form at the tips of our hair seems to hinder this idea. They make the hair limp, dry and very rough. Constant use of heat tools, colouring, chemical treatments and constant use of hot water are some things that speed up the growth of split ends.

Now that we can't even go out to get our hair cut, here are some easy DIY home remedies that reduce split ends.

Coconut milk

Want your hair to feel like you've got a hair spa session at a plush salon? Coconut milk will do just that. Since it is loaded with Vitamin E, it reduces the frizz in hair, leaves it hydrated, helps in deep conditioning your locks and thereby reducing the appearance of split ends.

Apply 3-4 spoons of coconut milk on your hair from roots to tips and wash off after a couple of hours.

Papaya mask

This fruit is known to nourish the locks and improve overall hair health. To whip up the perfect papaya mask, mash half a cup of papaya and add to it 1 spoon of yoghurt and almond oil. Mix this well and apply it on your hair from roots to tips. Leave it on for a couple of hours before washing it off.

Onion juice

While the process of obtaining onion juice might make you cry, it is surely worth it! Grind onions to a paste and strain the juice from it. Apply this on your scalp with the help of a cotton pad and leave it on for an hour before washing off.

Mayo hair mask

This food ingredient is not a popular pick for only wraps and sandwiches. Since it contains both eggs and oil, this mask coats every hair strand and seals the split ends, repairing the heavy damage. Apply this with a spoon of aloe vera gel for best results and silky smooth hair.

Tea Tree Oil

This natural oil is known for reducing the greasiness that forms in the scalp along with itchiness and scaliness. Mix tea tree oil with a carrier oil and essential oil of your choice and massage it on your scalp. Wash off after a couple of hours.

Practice these once a week for best results.

