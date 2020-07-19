5 EASY beauty tricks that will make eyes look BIGGER, brighter and more polished

Just a few simple tweaks in your beauty routine will give you those big doe eyes you've always craved for!

Everybody from Disney Princesses to Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have one thing in common - when they glam up, they have big, doe eyes that attract all the attention. People with bigger eyes are often perceived to look younger, making big eyes extremely desirable.

The best part? Big, doe eyes are easily achievable thanks to a few easy makeup tricks and hacks.

Smoothen things out

Puffy and inflamed eyes defeat the purpose. For a smooth start and to calm any swelling or puffiness, apply some ice around the area to cool things down and reduce the swelling. Eye pads also help achieve the same purpose.

Erase dark circles

Dark circles are known to make the eyes appear smaller. Apply the concealer and foundation well under and on your eyelids to even the skin tone and get rid of the discolouration. Make sure you blend it carefully so that there is no whitewash and form a uniform base.

Tight line your eyes

Just like one applies Kajal on the lower lash line, pull up your lashes and apply a coat of liner or kohl on the upper waterline instead. It will enhance your lashes and eyes, making them appear larger than they actually are.

Lighten the lower waterline

Fill in your lower waterline with a nude or white colour for an illusion of bigger eyes. A lighter colour will instantly open up the eyes, brighten them and make them appear larger.

Final steps

The most obvious final steps to give your eyes the boost they need is to first curl your lashes. They give an illusion of larger, more rounded doe eyes. For a further boost, two coats of mascara will only highlight your lashes further, brighten up your eyes and give them a doe-eyed finish.

