  1. Home
  2. fashion

5 EASY beauty tricks that will make eyes look BIGGER, brighter and more polished

Just a few simple tweaks in your beauty routine will give you those big doe eyes you've always craved for!
1231 reads Mumbai
5 EASY beauty tricks that will make eyes look BIGGER, brighter and more polished 5 EASY beauty tricks that will make eyes look BIGGER, brighter and more polished
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Everybody from Disney Princesses to Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have one thing in common - when they glam up, they have big, doe eyes that attract all the attention. People with bigger eyes are often perceived to look younger, making big eyes extremely desirable. 
The best part? Big, doe eyes are easily achievable thanks to a few easy makeup tricks and hacks. 

Smoothen things out
Puffy and inflamed eyes defeat the purpose. For a smooth start and to calm any swelling or puffiness, apply some ice around the area to cool things down and reduce the swelling. Eye pads also help achieve the same purpose. 

Erase dark circles
Dark circles are known to make the eyes appear smaller. Apply the concealer and foundation well under and on your eyelids to even the skin tone and get rid of the discolouration. Make sure you blend it carefully so that there is no whitewash and form a  uniform base. 

Tight line your eyes
Just like one applies Kajal on the lower lash line, pull up your lashes and apply a coat of liner or kohl on the upper waterline instead. It will enhance your lashes and eyes, making them appear larger than they actually are. 

Lighten the lower waterline 
Fill in your lower waterline with a nude or white colour for an illusion of bigger eyes. A lighter colour will instantly open up the eyes, brighten them and make them appear larger. 

Final steps
The most obvious final steps to give your eyes the boost they need is to first curl your lashes. They give an illusion of larger, more rounded doe eyes. For a further boost, two coats of mascara will only highlight your lashes further, brighten up your eyes and give them a doe-eyed finish. 

Credits :GETTY IMAGES allure magazine youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement