5 easy natural remedies to lighten dark underarms and give it a boost of hydration

Life's all about finding the right survival hacks. Isn't it? While some of us hunt for the shorter route, a few of us prefer the time-consuming and more natural one. If you're a beauty enthusiast currently on the hunt for tips to lighten your underarms, hear us out, you're at the right beauty hub. There are always two sets of people, some who feel comfortable in their skin and the rest who find a few insecurities at play. Like, take, dark underarms that may make one wonder how to wear a strappy top and head out.

Here's where we try to come in to help offer you some home remedies to lighten your dark armpits. There are many causes to why your underarms lead to discolouration. Make the right choices with skincare products for your skin. They are super delicate and sensitive. Do not indulge in over scrubbing and try to steer clear of alcohol-based deodorants and roll-ons. Let your armpits breathe, and oh, save your skin from the horror of razors that can lead to ingrown hair and skin irritation. Look for any signs of pre-damage caused and get it treated by your dermatologist before you start any at-home remedies. Check out these easy recipes to improve the tone of your underarms while it also gets its dose of hydration.

Potato juice

This brown vegetable is packed with catecholase enzymes that do the work of a bleaching agent. Pick a mini potato that's ideal for your underarms and wash it well. Once grated, place it inside the grinder to extract its juice and two cotton balls to spread this magic potion on your armpits. Give it a rinse with cold water post 20 minutes. You can try this every day.

Coconut oil

From the kitchen to your beauty cabinets, it's been there, done that. And, still going strong. Despite the mixed reviews post people tend to give, it's still a favourite in many households. The vitamin E in this greasy oil does the job of a skin-lightening agent. Wash your hands and your underarms. Gently spread and massage the oil, this will also keep dryness at bay. Rinse it off and pat dry.

Aloe vera

This succulent plant not only soothes and moisturises your skin but also works positively when applied on skin that's freshly waxed. It can reduce the redness and soften your skin. The chemical properties present in this green plant such as aloin and aloesin are known to help in tackling hyperpigmentation. But, first, run a quick patch test on your skin and see if you're allergic to aloe vera. You can apply organic gel every day post-shower and cleanse it after 15 minutes.

Rice flour

Lauded for its ability to absorb excess oil production, rice flour is a wondrous natural exfoliant that helps to unclog pores to clear away the accumulated grime. Take 2 tablespoons of rice flour and give it a mix with 1 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil. Expect baby soft and clean skin. Whip this up not more than twice a week.

Turmeric

A mighty source of antibacterial properties, this powder can aid in calming an itchy skin and lightening it simultaneously. Make a simple paste with one 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, a drop of honey, and 1 tablespoon milk (do not make it too watery, tweak it as per your convenience). Spread this on your underarms and keep it on for 15 minutes. Follow up with a cold water wash and use a cotton cloth to pat dry.

